In its final game of the Kingdom of the Sun tournament in Ocala, Fla., Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson looked out on the court prior to the tip of the Tigers’ game with Suncoast, Fla,. and spied the Chargers’ 6-foot-10, 300-pound post Ian Smikle.
He knew his team had gotten exactly what he wanted out of the holiday trip to Florida, despite the eventual 67-47 loss to Suncoast.
“Some of our kids were saying he was the biggest human being they have ever seen,” Olson said. “That’s what the whole week was like. We have excellent basketball in West Virginia, but these kids all looked like football players. They are all athletic, they are all big and they are all physical. We don’t see that kind of physical basketball.“
It was one of the many reasons that Olson booked the tournament after last season’s loss in the state finals to Fairmont on a last-second shot.
With no seniors on that team, he knew his Tigers needed a challenge.
And they got that in Florida.
The team went 2-2 on the trip. The Tigers fell Tuesday to Providence, Fla., one of the state’s top-ranked Class AAA teams, 58-50 and Friday to Suncoast.
In between, Shady Spring beat Booker T. Washington 53-35 and Riverside, Fla., 50-41.
Braden Chapman, who had 70 points in the tournament, was named to the all-tournament team and Cole Chapman was winner of the Heart and Hustle Award.
“From a competitive standpoint I’m telling you I wanted to be 4-0 but from a practical standpoint, what we got out of it, I can accept 2-2 because our kids battled, and they are better right now than they were a week ago and that is from playing in this tournament,” Olson said. “It was a considerable success in that way.”
Olson not only booked the Ocala trip, but he has games against the cream of the crop in West Virginia, already playing Class AAAA No. 1 Morgantown, with games against Class AA No. 1 Bluefield and Class A No. 1 James Monroe ahead this week.
His team was the preseason Class AAA No. 1, but Fairmont, the team that beat Shady Spring in the state finals, and Logan, the only other team that beat the Tigers last year, are both on the schedule and the two teams were 2-3 in most polls.
“I thought we were a little stale at the end of last year,” Olson said.
“We were winning every game in a blowout and our kids were just going through the motions. Then we got in a close game in the third quarter with Fairmont, and it was sort of like, ‘What do we do now?’
“I feel like we got exactly what I wanted to get out of this week. I wanted to see how we handle the good and the bad. I wanted to see how we handle situations with a little bit of adversity. I wanted our guys to see different styles, different offenses, different defenses. I wanted them to get in tough battles against bigger, stronger, more physical guys. For us to battle the way we did, to show up and play like we did, I’m proud of these kids.”
Another factor is the fact his team had the rare opportunity to play four straight days.
It not only made the washing machines nearby a welcome site, but it also gave the team an opportunity to get a state tournament feel.
“It simulated the state tournament exactly, because in Class AAA the games are on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, three straight nights,” Olson said.
“It was nice to see our kids were resilient and came and battled four straight nights. We hope that is going to pay off.”
The trip was also a reward for the players, especially seniors like Braden and Cole Chapman, Jaedan Holstein, Cam Manns and Sam Jordan, who have been with the program four years.
“I felt like these kids have put their time and their effort and their heart and their soul into this program and they deserved a trip like this,” Olson said. “We got to get away for a week, we haven’t been home since Monday, and it was a great time for us.
“The kids played video game tournaments in their rooms, we went out and ate together, we watched a lot of basketball and we even picked teams and had a putt-putt tournament (won by Jaeden Holstein’s team when the senior coolly sank a five-foot putt on a fourth playoff hole). These kids are close anyway, but they got even closer on this trip and that was really neat to see.”
Now it’s back home to face a state grind that starts with a New River CTC Invitational game against a high-octane 7-1 Princeton team coming off a tournament championship at the Little General Battle for the Armory on Thursday. Princeton is averaging over 90 points per game.
“Now it’s time to start our state tournament drive,” Olson said, driving back from a successful week in Florida. “Every night will be a challenge.”
With a long drive to Florida paving the way.
