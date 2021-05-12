Ronnie Olson is familiar with the Scott Brown/Little General Classic.
As a senior he played in the event and in 2016 he coached the Class AA all-stars. Still he wasn't quite satisfied.
"I coached this game out of deferment last time," Olson said. "(Fairmont Senior head coach) Dave Retton was supposed to coach it last time but had to pull out because of a family emergency. I always wanted to have it the right way. I took it over back then and coach (Chad) Perkins was my head coach so he coached with me. I wanted to do that again but I wanted it to be earned."
Olson will now get that opportunity. On his way back from Charleston Saturday, after guiding Shady Spring to the Class AAA championship, tournament director Bob Bolen texted Olson, asking if he'd coach the Mid-State Automotive Class A/AA/AAA all-stars on Sunday.
"Bolen texted me on the way back and it was an honor," Olson said. "I told him I'd do it. I wanted to earn it and I feel like this time I did."
Of course Olson is savoring this opportunity for several reasons.
He'll get to coach Shady senior Todd Duncan one last time as well as several other players he's coached against including Robert C. Byrd duo Bryson Lucas and Gavin Kennedy, Fairmont Senior's Jaelin Johnson, Westside's Ethan Blackburn and PikeView's Kobey Taylor-Williams.
"I'm excited to coach Lucas and some of the northern kids," Olson said. "I like their styles a lot. Charleston Catholic's Aiden Satterfield is DI type athlete with some serious size. But Todd, I get to coach him one more time and that's exciting. Peyton Adams from Man is missing prom to come to that game so getting a player with that kind of dedication is special. Gavin Kennedy's a good player, Ethan's a long guard that I've coached against for the last three years and Kaiden Pack can get up and down the floor. I'm interested in seeing Kobey in our system. I think he'll do well in our pressure package.
"I played with (Independence's) Zack Bolen's dad. I'm excited to coach the local kids. I coached against Gavin and Bryson. I get to see a different side of them and I get to coach it the right way. It's exciting to get a group of talented players like that. With kids like that we're going to pressure. We don't have to worry about getting tired with those guys and the athleticism is unreal."
On a more personal note, Olson has his eyes set on the 3-point competition in particular. As a player Olson competed in the event. Now he's hoping for some redemption.
"It's an interesting story but I lost the 3-point contest my senior year," Olson said. "I want Todd to win it. He's a great shooter and I think he's got a really good shot of winning that one and bringing it back for us. I like that I'll get the opportunity to coach him one last time, I just hope he keeps winning."
A 3-point shootout and slam dunk competition will get the day started at 2 p.m. The game will follow at approximately 2:45 as the C. Adam Toney Tires/Jan Care Class AAAA all-stars will take on the Mid-State Automotive Class A/AA/AAA all-stars.
Tickets for the game will be $8 and will be sold at the door. Approximately 1,500 seats will be available.
