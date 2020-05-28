Olson disappointed, not surprised after North-South cancellation

Following Wednesday's announcement of the cancellation of the North-South Football Classic, the writing was on the wall for the basketball game.
It didn't take long for it to be read aloud.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported late Wednesday that the basketball game, which was looking at a play date of July 10 or 11, was being scrapped as well over concerns of the inability to keep everyone safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The game, which is hosted each year by the South Charleston Community Center, was set to give seniors around the state one last opportunity to suit up after the pandemic claimed the boys state tournament and Class AA regional finals.
Among those impacted locally is Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson, who was set to be the head coach of the South team.
"It sucks," Olson said. "It's kind of weird the way it happened. Usually it's played in June and they moved it to July, but I had already planned my family vacation and we had paid for it. I was going to fly back in and coach the game and then we heard about this. It's crazy."
Though disappointed, at this point Olson isn't surprised.
After a regular season in which the Tigers played one of the state's toughest schedules and secured the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll for the first time in school history, Olson was hoping Shady could make the team's second-ever trip to the state tournament.
The loss of that opportunity was crushing and has since forced Olson to temper his expectations.
"You try to be optimistic but really you're almost like a pessimist because everything's been closed down," Olson said. "I kind of thought this might happen though. It's only a month away and nothing much has changed. If you can't even go and sit in a restaurant to eat, how are you going to play a full basketball game? That's just kind of my thinking."
Despite that point of view, Olson was looking forward to the opportunity to coach his pair of senior all-staters in Luke LeRose and Tommy Williams.
"If anything that's what I was looking forward to the most — coaching those two." Olson said. "I would've worn a mask and a hazard suit if I had to to coach those two again, but that's what sucks the most. I was looking forward to coaching all of that talent, but it sucks not getting to coach my boys one more time. That's what I was looking forward to. That's why I was looking into flights when they pushed the date back."
Other Region 3 players on the South roster were Elijah Edwards of Greater Beckley Christian and Sean Martin of Bluefield.
