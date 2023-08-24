hinton — Everyone knows that Summers County’s Ryan Oliveros is a big-time playmaking receiver.
On Thursday night in the season opener, he was a pretty good running back as well.
Oliveros rushed seven times for 106 yards and two touchdowns and caught seven passes for 144 yards and two more touchdowns as the Bobcats opened with a 47-22 victory against PikeView in the annual Battle for the Bluestone.
“My job was just getting in space tonight, and when I saw space, I picked up the yards they were giving me and it just went a long way tonight,” Oliveros said.
It went 250 yards to be exact.
It was no shock to Josh Evans.
“The kid is a heck of an athlete,” Evans said.
“He’s one of the better athletes in single-A football, maybe in the state. The kid wants to win. Everybody talks about him being a great basketball player. Hi≠s sport is football. No question about it.”
It was Oliveros who got the scoring started with a 45-yard touchdown reception from Brandan Isaac, who was starting the season opener for the first time in his career.
“I just had tunnel vision for the end zone, my goal was to get in the end zone and I really didn’t care about how many tackles I was breaking or who was trying to take me down,” Oliveros said. “My goal was to get to the end zone.”
He also had his first rushing score on a 13-yard run where he gave the old-school point as he was directing traffic on who to block as he again scooted into the end zone.
He mentioned Bryce Taylor and Ethan Rodes as two of the linemen running interference.
“I’m probably going to give them a little reward tomorrow at school for doing such a good job,” he said of his offensive line.
One of the big plays of the game came in the second quarter on a fourth-and-24 at the PikeView 40 with the score tied 6-6.
Evans decided to go for it and his risk paid big rewards as Isaac and Aiden Plumley connected on a 40-yard touchdown pass.
“To be honest I really didn’t know what down it was,” Plumley said.
“I was just doing what the coaches told me to do. I ran my route. I made eye contact with Brandan, and he bombed it. I was just thinking I have to catch it. I wasn’t going to drop it. That wasn’t an option.”
That made it 12-6 but it really opened the flood gates for the Bobcats, who would score 35 unanswered points.
“If we cross the 50 ,we’re going to go for it,” Evans said. “We didn’t punt at all tonight. To punt, you’re voluntarily giving the ball up to the other team and you can’t score like that. If we cross the 50 we’re going to go for it.”
“(Evans) has faith in us whether we are running the ball or throwing the ball,” Isaac said.
“Aiden won’t say this, but he told me a couple plays before he said I think I have my man deep. I stepped away from the pressure and he was standing wide open.”
“I will admit that on that play where they hit the touchdown it was my fault,” PikeView coach Jason Spears said of the fourth-down play.
“I switched (defenses). The problem is we had a letdown. We cannot do that. We have to be better than that. We have to play the full game no matter what the outcome. I really did take a lot of us but we were still in the ball game.”
After leading 20-6 at the half Tyson Adkins (67 rush) scored on an 11-yard run, Oliveros scored on a 53-yard run and 39-yard pass and Isaac wrapped it up with a 24-yard touchdown run.
Spears was not shocked at the Bobcats’ passing ways.
“We watched game film on it and we told the boys you have to respect it but you have to stop it,” Spears said.
Isaac was 11 of 21 for 227 yards and three touchdowns in the game and had the rushing score.
“I told coach at halftime that I wanted to have the ball, that I wanted to get two (touchdowns of each rushing and passing),” Oliveros said. “He gave me the ball when I wanted the ball and I got into space 1-on-1 and that led to me scoring.”
“He is very confident,” Evans said.
“That’s what the great ones are. They are confident. It’s cockiness at times but that’s good, I don’t have a problem with it as long as we keep it under wraps.”
PikeView’s Peyton Mounts rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Hedricks had a touchdown as well.
