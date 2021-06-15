Old-school Lee ready for North-South

INSTITUTE — Ray Lee doesn’t mind the tag of being an “old school” coach and to prove it, he can run off a vast array of fullbacks, from the famous, like Hall of Famer Larry Csonka, to the forgotten guys like former Dallas fullback Robert Newhouse.
To the Greenbrier East coach, the neck roll was never out of style.
Lee, who is head coach of the South Cardinals this week for the annual North-South All-Star Classic which will be played Saturday at South Charleston’s Oakes Field, could give you a Fullback of the Week for an entire year.
This week, Lee has a special fullback of the week in Nate Baker, his own fullback at Greenbrier East.
“Actually we have two of them. We have Nate Baker and Zane Brumfield,” Lee said Tuesday during Media Day at West Virginia State University in Institute. “And we will use the fullback. Pretty much those guys will line up in what we call the ‘sniffer’ position when we line up in the pro set.”
It’s not rocket science, Lee said.
“When you’ve got those kind of guys on your team it’s real easy to go back to old school, but you are kind of at the mercy of what comes to you and what comes out to play for you,” he said.
Lee will be coaching three of his former players in the game, Baker, Quentin Wilson — himself a big, bruising running back — and Fulton Walker Award winner (state special teams player of the year) Colby Piner.
“It’s real rewarding,” Lee said. “Not just for myself but for them. But it’s real rewarding for myself knowing that these are young men I’ve developed a relationship with over the last three, four years and then to bringing them to an event like this, and then get to coach them in this event is a once in a lifetime event.”
Several other area standouts are playing in the game, and their reasons for playing were varied. But to a man they wanted to play because of stories they’d heard from past teammates, friends or coaches who had played in the game.
For Princeton running back/defensive back Amir Powell, Richwood quarterback Caleb Jantuah and Baker, it was a chance to stay for a week at the place where they will play. All three have signed with West Virginia State.
“Being on the campus, it gives me chills,” Powell said. “I’m going to be up here in about a month, in August, playing with a whole new team. I’ve got to come up here two hours from home and it’s an experience. I like that I get a week to know the campus a little bit.
“But I would have played in it regardless because after the high school sports are over you don’t think you’re going to get another chance and playing with all these other great seniors is a great experience.”
For a player like Chris Vines of Midland Trail, who isn’t going to play at the next level, it’s also an opportunity for a last go around.
“I don’t plan on playing in college so coming down here would be one last time to strap up, put a helmet on and just have fun,” said Vines, who will be playing defensive back for the South.
For Wyoming East’s Josh Reilley, it’s an opportunity to continue working on his long snapping abilities, which he hopes he can continue at his next stop, Concord.
“I’m glad I get to continue to long snap down here and continue to work on that part of my game,” Reilley said. “I’m also making friends with people who I played against who were rivals against and I never thought I would talk to. It’s been great.”
For some players like Woodrow Wilson’s Jace Colucci, who already has a scholarship to Glenville, it’s a chance to continue to impress.
“Given that I already have a scholarship, I still feel like I have something else to prove,” Colucci said. “But it’s a once in a lifetime experience. Not many people get to do this. There were 96 players chosen and I was one of them.”
He also got to meet and hang out with future teammate Daylin Goad of Mingo Central and hang out with rivals like the trio from Greenbrier East.
“They're cool guys,” Colucci said, smiling.
Lee and his North counterpart Daran Hayes of North Marion, were each selected last year when the game was canceled due to the pandemic. Both were thrilled to be back but also were saddened that last year’s players were not able to experience North-South week.
“That was a tough situation all the way around,” Lee said. “Calling those young men up and telling them the game was canceled knowing it was going to be a once in a lifetime moment for them, that was pretty tough all the way around.”
Game director Bob Mullett said they still presented those players with a practice jersey and a game jersey.
Saturday’s game kicks off at noon and will be televised on WCHS-TV with Mark Martin on the call.