OH boys beaten by defending champs

charleston — Winning a state title three seasons in a row is a hard accomplishment, but the George Washington boys soccer team is hoping to three-peat this season.
The Patriots took one step closer to reaching the historic feat, scoring five goals in the first half in cruising to a 5-0 victory over Oak Hill in the Class AAA Region 3 championship Tuesday night at GWHS. It marks the 10th straight year the Patriots have reached the state tournament.
“We have not played Oak Hill,” GW coach Erik Engle said. “They are new to our region. You don’t really know what to expect but we just needed to make sure the tactical and technical was on point for us, and it was.”
With the victory, GW remains unbeaten on the season at 9-0 and advances to the state tournament at the YMCA Youth Sports Complex in Beckley. The Patriots will play in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 6, against a team and at a time to be determined.
GW won back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019, and the Patriots also earned the championship in 2007, 2011, 2013 and 2016.
“We obviously are just looking at the next game,” Engle said. “The fact is that playing in the state tournament in Beckley is special. We have a team that has the experience in doing it. Our guys know when they walk onto the field what they have to do. We have that in our back pocket.”
“It’s our 10th time straight going to the state tournament,” GW senior Max Trethewey said. “It feels good, a whole decade. A three-peat is in the back of our minds and it would be great but we just want to focus on the game ahead.”
The Patriots applied pressure early Tuesday with seven shots total and two on goal in the first seven minutes of the game. GW was able to get on the scoreboard first on a goal by Nick Ihnat with 28:57 to play in the first half for a 1-0 lead.
GW added a second goal in the first half with 15:26 remaining to take a 2-0 lead. Trethewey dribbled on the left side of the pitch at an angle and fired a shot toward goal that hit off Oak Hill goalkeeper Chase Minor and trickled in.
The Patriots added three more goals in the first half to take a commanding 5-0 lead at the break. Isaac Carney, Trethewey and Michael Luechauer tallied the scores for the GW.
GW has shown plenty of firepower offensively with four different players tallying goals against Oak Hill. In the 11-1 sectional final win over South Charleston, nine different players scored for the Patriots.
Oak Hill (7-2-1) had its best chance to score in the first half. With the game still scoreless, Titus Carr fired a solid shot about 10 minutes into the game but GW goalie Grant Fenwick made the save.
Fenwick and Julian Westfall earned the shutout in goal for the Patriots. Fenwick made two key saves in the first half and Westfall entered the game with just over 10 minutes left in a quiet second half.