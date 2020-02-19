OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM GREENBRIER COUNTY SCHOOLS REGARDING THE INCIDENT AT THE GREENBRIER EAST/ WOODROW WILSON GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2020
Timing of Official Statement for Greenbrier County Schools:
Out of respect for all agencies involved, including West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission, Raleigh County Schools, Greenbrier County Schools, and the West Virginia State Police, Greenbrier County Schools committed to the position that an official statement would be issued once all involved agencies completed their investigations, inquiry, and consequential decisions.
The Greenbrier East High School Girls Basketball Team is to be commended for their exceptional display of sportsmanship and decorum. At no time did the East Girls Basketball Team leave their appointed bench areas during the disruption, chaos, and altercations that transpired during the fourth quarter of the game. The team displayed no involvement in the incident.
The Greenbrier East student cheering section is to be commended as well for their exemplary display of sportsmanship and respect for maintaining their position in the bleachers and complying with all directives from school administration.
WV State Police and B3 Security, as well as our athletic director and school administrators, acted swiftly to assuage what could have become a significant event.
Greenbrier County parents and the community play a major role in the support and success of athletics at Greenbrier East High School. The great majority of parents and community are to be commended as well for their positive support of student-athletes, regardless of school affiliation.
Statement Regarding Head Coach Jim Justice:
The infamous statement, “In hindsight, I would have,” is an excellent teaching moment for all of us. We all learn from our errors in life. I [Superintendent Jeff Bryant] have had the privilege of observing Jim Justice coach and mentor student-athletes for over twenty years with an attitude of love. In no conceivable manner did Coach Justice know in his heart and soul that his comments after the February 11 game would be interpreted as racially derogatory. Jim Justice has been, is now, and will continue to be a Champion of all youth. Jim Justice views all people as important and valued and a part of our human race, all youth and adults, regardless of who they are or where they live, as valued and loved. In hindsight, Coach Jim Justice has shared with me that he regrets through the raw emotions of that evening that his comments were misinterpreted and is sincerely sorry if it has caused sorrow and hurt for anyone.
Two schools and communities moving forward:
The first conversation I had Monday, February 17, was with Raleigh County Superintendent of Schools Mr. David Price, whom I hold in high esteem as a friend and educational colleague. Mr. Price assured me that he would address this incident with Woodrow Wilson Administration, Coaches, and the Raleigh County School Board Office Support Team. Mr. Price and I agree that inappropriate behavior by adults, whether in a position of leadership, such as coaching staff or as spectators, cannot be tolerated in high school athletics.
We will work hand in hand as two respected school systems to educate and plan for a future of interscholastic athletic competition that will personify the very best in all involved.
I trust David Price, as he does me, to counter and eliminate unprofessional conduct effectively and swiftly to ensure that unprofessional and unsportsmanlike conduct is not a part of the future. Inappropriate behavior from students, fans, student-athletes, and coaches will not be tolerated.
What matters most here are not the wins and losses, but rather the leadership that we all demonstrate as we strive to mold the character of our youth.