Woodrow Wilson head coach Street Sarrett made it clear at the start of the season that the plan was to go heavy with the run game. With the experienced group of running backs at his disposal, there was no reason not to.
But, of course, it takes more than the guys carrying the ball. The guys in front of them have to be more than just talented. They need to be as committed to the game plan as the backs for it to work.
Sarrett got that in this season’s offensive line, a senior-laden group that has helped the Flying Eagles accomplish their goal of controlling the clock each and every week.
The Eagles have been able to establish ball control thanks to a stout and experienced offensive line that includes four seniors in left tackle Will Elkins, left guard Tyee Fowlkes, center Bryant Hill and right guard Christian Burks.
Also up front for Woodrow are senior left tight end Caiden Wallace, sophomore right tackle Drake Bowling and freshman right tight end Alex Blankenship.
“The offensive line is like a big family,” Hill said. “We know each other like the back of our hands. We’ve been able to run the ball on anyone we’ve played, and I think that shows a lot about the o-line.”
“Just a tough group of young men,” Sarrett said. “They bought in to what we were doing and worked hard in the offseason, loved the weight room. They’ve showed up every week and blocked some good defenses and moved the ball on some people.”
They all have helped open up a running game that has accounted for 2,985 yards. Leading the way is senior Matt Moore with 1,089 yards and has scored five touchdowns.
Junior Darmonté Mitchell has 633 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns, followed by senior Tylai Kimble (343, 8 TDs), senior Nate Grayton (334, 6), Jones (237, 6) and senior Leon Smith (235, 1).
All of them — linemen and backs — will try to keep it going when the Flying Eagles (6-4) travel to Huntington (9-1) Friday for a Class AAA first round playoff game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“You’ll see as we go into these playoffs that to win in the playoffs you’ve got to be able to establish the run,” Sarrett said. “That’s what we’re hoping to do. We’ve been able to establish our run on just about everybody we’ve played. That’s huge. You just don’t know what kind of weather you’re going to get or anything like that.”
When the plan is executed as designed, the offense stays on the field for long drives. For instance, Woodrow’s opening drive in its regular season loss to the Highlanders lasted nearly nine minutes.
Those sustained drives took some getting used to, Hill said.
“We’ve gotten pretty used to it by this point,” he said. “At first it was tiring, but we’ve gotten used to it. We’re ready to wear the defense down.”
In turn, it helps to keep the Flying Eagles defense fresh.
“It does protect our defense a little bit with that ball control,” Sarrett said. “That’s been our game plan in a few games this year.”
It also helps that the offensive linemen have a good rapport with the running backs.
“We get along great,” Hill said. “It’s almost just like the o-line. We know each other really well. If there’s a problem, we fix it (snaps fingers) like that without even speaking to each other, we just know.
“We all get along great, just like a bunch of brothers.”
