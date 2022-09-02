Woodrow Wilson's Darmonté Mitchell is brought down by Greenbrier East's Jake Pate during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Off and running: Flying Eagles 2-0 after win over Spartans (With Gallery)
By Dave Morrison For The Register-Herald
FAIRLEA – At this rate, Woodrow Wilson coach Street Sarrett might just tear the passing game out of the Flying Eagles playbook.
Darmonte Mitchell ran for 276 yards and five touchdowns and Woodrow Wilson posted over 500 yards on the ground in a 49-21 victory against rival Greenbrier East Friday night at Spartan Stadium.
The five touchdowns were one off the Woodrow Wilson record of six set by Brent Osborne.
090322 woodrow east 01.JPG
The Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles rush the field before Friday's game against Greenbrier East in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
090322 woodrow east 02.JPG
The Greenbrier East Spartans rush the field before Friday's game against Woodrow Wilson in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
090322 woodrow east 03.JPG
Greenbrier East fans react during Friday's game against Woodrow Wilson in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
090322 woodrow east 04.JPG
Woodrow Wilson's Nathaniel Grayton brings down Greenbrier East's Ian Cline during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
090322 woodrow east 05.JPG
Greenbrier East's Ian Cline runs for a touchdown during Friday's game against Woodrow Wilson in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Heral
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
ARH 3.jpg
090322 woodrow east 06.JPG
Greenbrier East fans celebrete a touchdown during Friday's game against Woodrow Wilson in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
090322 woodrow east 07.JPG
Woodrow Wilson's Matthew Moore is brought down by Greenbrier East's Ian Cline during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
090322 woodrow east 08.JPG
Woodrow Wilson fans celebrate a touchdown Friday's game against Greenbrier East in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
090322 woodrow east 09.JPG
Greenbrier East's Logan Hayes is brought down by Woodrow Wilson's Jacob Reeves and Elijah Waller during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Heral
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
090322 woodrow east 10.JPG
A Woodrow Wilson fan reacts to a touchdown during Friday's game against Greenbrier East in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
ARH 2.jpg
090322 woodrow east 11.JPG
Woodrow Wilson's Darmonte' Mitchell is brought down by Greenbrier East's Jake Pate during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
090322 woodrow east 12.JPG
Woodrow Wilson's Jay Jones runs for a touchdown during Friday's game against Greenbrier East at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
090322 woodrow east 13.JPG
Woodrow Wilson's Jay Jones celebrates with coach Dave Ray after scoring a touchdown during Friday's game against Greenbrier East at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
090322 woodrow east 14.JPG
Woodrow Wilson's Tylai Kimble takes down Greenbrier East's Monquelle Davis during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
090322 woodrow east 15.JPG
Woodrow Wilson's Darmonte' Mitchell celebrates with teammate Elijah Waller during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
GALLERY: Woodrow Wilson vs Greenbrier East
“The line did what they had to do and that’s all I needed,” Mitchell said of his big night. “As soon as I saw green I kicked into a different gear.”
The Eagles attempted just one pass in the game, and it ended in disaster, a fumble early in the game that ended up allowing Greenbrier East to take an early 7-0 lead. That comes a week after the Eagles had negative yardage through the air.
Still, the result was the same. A Woodrow Wilson victory.
“No, we haven’t (had a game with one pass attempt),” Sarrett said. “It says something about these kids that they can buy into a season and they don’t care. We have a good line that can be a great line. And these backs, they don’t care who gets the carries, they just like winning.”
Woodrow Wilson had 567 yards of total rushing offense. Matthew Moore, who had 91 yards last week, added 91 again and a touchdown, and quarterback Jay Jones had 79 yards and a touchdown.
Mitchell was inserted into the backfield at I-back this week in practice.
“He rolled in practice, and I told him, ‘Man, you’re going to get some carries Friday night,’” Sarrett said. “He just caught fire and he told me he wanted the ball more; we kept feeding him the ball.”
Mitchell had one carry last week against Riverside.
He started the onslaught with a four-yard run that tied the score at 7-7 with 52 seconds left in the first quarter. It was a harbinger of things to come.
The Flying Eagles continued their rushing onslaught in the second quarter with a 20-yard Jones run, a 66-yarder from Mitchell and another 48-yarder from Mitchell.
It was 27-7 at the half.
Moore added a one-yard run at the outset of the third quarter to complete a 34 unanswered-point streak.
“The difference was in the line and they really controlled both lines of scrimmage tonight,” Greenbrier East coach Ray Lee said.
For Greenbrier East, quarterback Monquelle Davis threw for 171 yards and Ian Cline had 68 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Sarrett said the Flying Eagles' journey to the passing game over the last three seasons was simply a personnel decision because he had quarterback Maddex McMillen and receiver Keynan Cook last year.
“I probably threw more last year than I did in my whole career,” Sarrett said. “That was personnel, a great quarterback and a great receiver. I may never get that again in my coaching career. I like to run the ball, establish the run and this fits us, fits these kids.”
Lee said it was probably the youngest team he has had, especially in the trenches.
“I think we have eight kids that drive to school, so that tells the age of the guys we are dealing with,” Lee said, laughing. “And this is good for them. A loss like this, and we have lost to two good teams. They aren’t slouches by any stretch of the imagination and their coaches do a good job of coaching them up.”
WW 7 20 8 14 - 49
GE 7 0 6 8 - 21
First quarter
GE – Ian Cline 4 run (Noah Dotson kick), 8:41
WW – Darmonte Mitchell 4 run (Connor Mollohan kick), 0:53
Second quarter
WW – Jay Jones 20 run (Mollohan kick), 9:32
WW – Mitchell 66 run (Mollohan kick). 4:09
WW – Mitchell 48 run (pass fail), 1:10
Third quarter
WW – Matt Moore 1 run (mmore run), 8:13
GE – Cline 4 run (kicked failed), 6:12
Fourth quarter
WW – Mitchell 18 run (Mollohan kick), 11:54
GE – Cline 39 run (Cline run), 10:20
WW – Mitchell 29 run (Mollohan kick), 2:04
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing – WW: Tylai Kimble 5-36, Mitchell 18-276-5, Jones 8-79-1, Nate Grayton 6-21, Bryce Ford 2-5, Matt Moore 13-91-1, Leon Smith 9-61, Devin Richardson 3-(-2). GE: Monquelle Davis 11-35, Ian Cline 15-68-3, Jake Pate 3-12, Gavin Bennett 1-(1-15).
Passing – Jones 1-1-0-0. GE: Monquelle Davis 10-18-1-171-0. Gavin Bennett 2-4-0-13-0.
Receiving – Kimble 1-8. GE: Donovan Penn 2-20, Lucas McCallister 3-51, Ian Cline 2-26, Jake Pate 3-74, Monquelle Davis 2-13.
