Obency takes three-stroke lead into final round

Wheeling's Thaddeus Obency shot under par for the second straight day, shooting a 2-under-par 70 for a three-stroke lead heading into Thursday's final round of the 87th West Virginia Open. At the conclusion of the second-round at Glade Springs, Obency was the only player to shoot under par on both days.
After a rough start on his front nine, where he hit bogey three times and supplemented with just one birdie, he caught fire. After hitting par the first two holes of his back nine he hit eagle on No. 12 and followed with another birdie. Obency's lone mishap on the back end came on No. 14 where he hit bogey but birdies on 16 and 18 gave him a total score of 141 heading into the final day of the tournament.
Behind Obency is a four-way tie for second which includes the reigning West Virginia Amateur champion Mason Williams and Kenny Hess, who led coming into Wednesday. Rounding out the tie for second are Cole Moore and Nick Fleming.
Moore and Williams, the only two players to shoot par on both days thus far, took completely different routes to doing so.
On Wednesday Williams birdied and bogey'd twice on his front nine, and did so three times on the back nine to finish at par. Moore on the other hand was steady throughout the day, shooting par on 14 of his 18 holes, slitting the other four on birdies and bogeys.
Shady Spring's Landon Perry managed to shoot par on the day, bringing him within five strokes of Obency for the lead. Fellow Shady product Todd Duncan did not have the same fortune, shooting a 4-over-par 76 with four bogeys on the back end.
David Bradshaw, an 11-time West Virginia Open champion and winner of the last four, will enter Thursday tied for 17th with a score of 148, four strokes off par and seven behind Obency, failing to make par in either of the first two rounds.
After Wednesday's round, 64 players made the cut including locals Brett Laxton, Isaiah Zaccheo, Chris Daniels. Jackson Hill and Patrick Smith.
Today's round, the final of the tournament, will tee off at 8 a.m. with all players starting on No. 1. Afterwards an award ceremony will be held.