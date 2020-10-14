Oak Hill's Shelton earns Player of the Week honors

Oak Hill had to wait five weeks to finally play a football game.
After two weeks the wait appears to be worth it.
In their first season in Class AAA since 2016, the Red Devils are off to a 2-0 start behind the Wing-T system head coach Dave MoneyPenny brought with him after taking a year off from coaching.
The system has taken advantage of playmakers such as Braxton Hall, Omar Lewis, Leonard Farrow and Logan Lawhorn, but the one thriving the most appears to be senior Te-amo Shelton.
A dynamic running back, Shelton scored the tying and winning touchdowns in a 42-35 win over fellow Class AAA foe Greenbrier East on Friday night.
For the game he compiled 200 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns.
For his efforts, Shelton has been named the Register-Herald Player of the Week by the R-H sports writers.
"Te-Amo's been pretty active," Moneypenny said. "He's done everything we asked and he's really led our team by example and I think you're really seeing that out there on the field. He started lifting weights a lot back in the spring and he's been a leader. We started our weightlifting program at 5:30 and he's there every morning ready to go. That was a good way to start when I got hired on here and all that work, you're seeing it on the field. I think he was motivated to do well his senior year. He's a really hard worker and a good dude. He keeps things serious and knows when to lighten up."
Moneypenny's options are in no way limited, as Omar Lewis also rushed for over 100 yards, but Shelton's experience and drive have set him apart.
"He's a senior," Moneypenny said. "He's got more experience and he's more mature than the younger kids and he's bigger. He's just a leader. His drive to play the game of football and excel are really unmatched. I think that really kind of separates him and shows just how dedicated he is t working on his craft."
For a coach coming into a new program, winning the trust of a locker room is key. For Moneypenny that started when he bonded with Shelton. Getting the senior on his side immediately made things easier.
"I think the way he has embraced the way we're doing things helps a lot," Moneypenny said. "Being a senior you never know what kind of impact or marrying of the minds is going to happen when a new coach comes in. I think from the get go he trusted me and what we're doing. I laid a lot on him too and he's responded. He's always telling me he's got your back and to me, regardless of the situation that means a lot. He's confident and upbeat and that wears on the team too. He see obstacles as opportunities. Only being around him for a few months, it seemed like we had been around him for a few years with how well we've worked together. It has been a good marriage if you will.
"The kids that are unsure, they're going to trust him. He takes my message and delivers it to his teammates. Things are going well with him and he's been very open minded about things and that's a large part of why we're off to the start we are."
