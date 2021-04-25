Oak Hill's Naylor becomes All-American

Oak Hill freshman Colton Naylor became the school’s second All-American after he placed seventh at the NHSCA High School Nationals Sunday in Virginia Beach, Va.
Naylor completed his high school season Tuesday at the West Virginia state tournament in Huntington. He qualified third at the Class AAA Region 3 tournament and went 1-2 in Huntington. His win was a first-period pin of Spring Mills sophomore Baylon Jones in the first consolation round.
Naylor finished the season with a 20-10 record.
Ryan Fell was Oak Hill’s first All-American. He did so twice — at 152 pounds in 2003 and 215 pounds in 2007. The second came right after he became the Red Devils’ first state champion, also at 215.
