Before the season started, Oak Hill wrestling coach Dave Vincent had Kirclyn Coleman’s schedule all planned out. As the only girl on the team and with girls wrestling continuing to grow nationwide, he wanted Coleman to get as many opportunities against her female counterparts as possible.
Coleman had other ideas.
“I had a complete email schedule put together for her, and after the first meet she said, ‘I really want to be with the team,’” Vincent said. “She has traveled and competed in every tournament that our (boys) team has competed in. She’s been right there with them.”
The reasoning was twofold for the Oak Hill freshman.
“I wanted to be with them because I didn’t want them to feel like I was just leaving them,” Coleman said, “but I also want to see tougher competition. I like going against the really tough teams, but I also like being with my team and supporting them like they support me.”
It definitely goes both ways. Coleman’s teammates were there to pull for her at the season-opening All Girls Scuffle, where she went 4-0 to win the 113-pound championship.
Coleman has wrestled at two of the state’s toughest tournaments, the Winner’s Choice in Fairmont and the WSAZ Invitational in Huntington. She was 0-2 at Fairmont, including a loss to 10th-ranked Ian Cornett of Buckhannon-Upshur.
At the WSAZ, Coleman pinned University freshman Cameron Angus in the first round before dropping her next two matches.
Maybe not the results she wants, but the experience will serve her well on Saturday when she competes in the fourth annual West Virginia Girls Wrestling Championships at the ELITE Sports Center in Parkersburg.
Wrestling will begin at 1 p.m.
Coleman is a freshman, but she knows all about the state tournament. She won a state title at 110 pounds as an eighth-grader at Oak Hill Middle School one year ago.
“I’m really excited. I’ve been excited since the last one ended,” Coleman said after practice on Monday. “I’ve never been able to do many things like this before. Just being able to go there and experience it and go to girls states, that’s amazing.”
Fans there will see in Coleman one of the toughest girls in the tournament. She believes that is the positive of competing mostly against boys.
“I do. I feel like going to these tournaments where I (wrestle) boys makes me tougher than the girl that sticks to all girls,” she said. “I’m not saying anything bad toward them, but boys are always going to be much stronger and much faster. We just have to learn to adapt to that.”
“She fights and she does not give up,” Vincent said. “I think that’s one of the things I enjoy more than anything else is that she just doesn’t have any quit about her.”
Coleman began wrestling at age 11 as a sixth-grade at Fayetteville Middle. Her dad, Shaun, was a two-time state place winner at Fayetteville High, including the runner-up at 152 as a senior in 2006.
Shaun had been an assistant to Wayne Yonkelowitz until the school closed in 2019 and consolidated with Oak Hill.
“He wasn’t even going to pick up coaching for the middle school (after consolidation), until one day I was coming home from school and I told him that I signed up,” Kirclyn said. “He was like, ‘I guess I’ll be the coach then.’
“So I basically just grew up into it. I always wanted to do it.”
That first year ended well. Coleman competed in the inaugural girls state tournament and finished second at 93 pounds.
Whatever happens this weekend, it’s been a successful high school debut.
“She’s been working hard. She’s one of the hardest workers in the room,” Vincent said. “She’s looking forward to this weekend. Of course any time you’ve got a freshman coming into high school, it’s a little bit of a learning curve. It’s something we all go through. But she’s hammering away. She’s been fun to watch.”
“I’ve been pretty happy with it,” Coleman said. “I mean, it hasn’t gone completely as I’ve wanted it, but it can’t always go the way I want. I’ve had some really good matches, and I’ve went 0-2 and walked out, but I’ve also came back and came back in the room and worked hard.
But I’ve been really happy with the season and I don’t think I would’ve wanted it to go any way else.”
