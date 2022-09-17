HAMLIN — Oak Hill outscored Lincoln County 27-0 in the second quarter en route to a 47-16 victory.
Four players ran for touchdowns in the emphatic second quarter: JD Mauritz (20 yards), Omar Lewis (5), Ethan Vargo-Thomas (17) and Alex Baxter (13).
Vargo-Thomas (97 yards) and Mauritz (78) both scored two touchdowns for the Red Devils (2-2), who will host Cabell Midland Friday.
OH 6 27 14 0 — 47
LC 8 0 0 8 — 16
First quarter
OH: JD Mauritz 13 run (kick failed)
LC: Blake Adkins 1 run (Lucas Johaim pass from Adkins)
Second quarter
OH: Mauritz 20 run (Ethan Vargo-Thomas pass from Alex Colaiseno)
OH: Omar Lewis 5 run (Vargo-Thomas kick)
OH: Vargo-Thomas 17 run (kick failed)
OH: Alex Baxter 13 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
OH: Vargo-Thomas 11 run (Vargo-Thomas kick)
OH: Zychaeus Lewis 42 run (Jackson Pino kick)
Fourth quarter
LC: Steven Adkins 10 pass from Blake Adkins (Austin Adkins run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Oak Hill
RUSHING: Mauritz 8-78, Malachi Lewis 3-3, Omar Lewis 6-28, Vargo-Thomas 7-97, Baxter 2-15, Colaiseno 1-(-10), Zychaeus Lewis 8-44, Armonyu Hicks 1-(-7), James Green 3-8, Levi Kiszka 1-0.
PASSING: Colaiseno 3-6-0-35, Kiszka 1-1-0-31.
RECEIVING: Vargo-Thomas 1-35, A. Hicks 1-31, Braylan Thomas 2-0.
