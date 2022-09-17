090322 Indy vs Oak Hill 8.jpg

Judah Price, of Independence, right, brings down Malachi Lewis, of Oak Hill during first half action at Independence High School Friday night. Rick Barbero/The Registere-Her

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

HAMLIN — Oak Hill outscored Lincoln County 27-0 in the second quarter en route to a 47-16 victory.

Four players ran for touchdowns in the emphatic second quarter: JD Mauritz (20 yards), Omar Lewis (5), Ethan Vargo-Thomas (17) and Alex Baxter (13).

Vargo-Thomas (97 yards) and Mauritz (78) both scored two touchdowns for the Red Devils (2-2), who will host Cabell Midland Friday.

OH 6 27 14 0 — 47

LC 8 0 0 8 — 16

First quarter

OH: JD Mauritz 13 run (kick failed)

LC: Blake Adkins 1 run (Lucas Johaim pass from Adkins)

Second quarter

OH: Mauritz 20 run (Ethan Vargo-Thomas pass from Alex Colaiseno)

OH: Omar Lewis 5 run (Vargo-Thomas kick)

OH: Vargo-Thomas 17 run (kick failed)

OH: Alex Baxter 13 run (kick failed)

Third quarter

OH: Vargo-Thomas 11 run (Vargo-Thomas kick)

OH: Zychaeus Lewis 42 run (Jackson Pino kick)

Fourth quarter

LC: Steven Adkins 10 pass from Blake Adkins (Austin Adkins run)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Oak Hill

RUSHING: Mauritz 8-78, Malachi Lewis 3-3, Omar Lewis 6-28, Vargo-Thomas 7-97, Baxter 2-15, Colaiseno 1-(-10), Zychaeus Lewis 8-44, Armonyu Hicks 1-(-7), James Green 3-8, Levi Kiszka 1-0.

PASSING: Colaiseno 3-6-0-35, Kiszka 1-1-0-31.

RECEIVING: Vargo-Thomas 1-35, A. Hicks 1-31, Braylan Thomas 2-0.

