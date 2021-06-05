Oak Hill stuns Greenbrier East

FAIRLEA — Greenbrier East scored two earned runs and Oak Hill scored just one in Saturday's Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 title game Saturday afternoon at Spartan Yards. But it was the unearned runs that decided the outcome.
Facing elimination for the third straight day, the Red Devils — who downed Woodrow Wilson on Thursday and Greenbrier East on Friday to set up the winner-take-all clash — put the pressure on the Spartan defense, and for the second straight night, the defense let East down. Oak Hill took full advantage, scoring the go-ahead run in the top half of the seventh and taking the sectional title with a 3-2 victory.
It was a classic pitcher's battle from the start as Oak Hill's Bradley Lokant and East's Jacob Graham each pitched three scoreless frames, but the Red Devils struck first in the top of the fourth.
Ty Nelson found a way to reach base when he popped over by first base. First baseman Tanner Skidmore, second baseman Darris Boswell and Graham all converged on the ball, but nobody made the play and it fell to the grass, allowing Nelson to reach base. A moment later, Cole Legg, running for the catcher, took off for second on an attempted steal. The Spartans couldn't get a fielder to the bag in time, and the throw from catcher Noah Hanna sailed into the outfield. By the time center fielder Jordan Mize picked up the ball, Legg was a couple of steps from the third-base bag. Mize, though, let it fly, and when the ball shot into the East dugout, Legg was awarded home for the first run of the game.
Graham recovered to strand a pair of runners on base to end the inning, but the Red Devils scored again in the fifth, with more help from the East defense.
With one out and runners at first and second, Graham got Nelson to ground to third. Logan Carr, the Spartan third baseman, fielded the ball but realized a force at third would be close, so he threw across the diamond to first. The throw was late, and after East first baseman Skidmore scooped the ball out of the dirt, he thought he had a play at second, where the runner had wandered a little too far off the bag. His throw, though, was off the mark and ended up in the outfield. Trent Rider came home to score, giving the visitors a 2-0 lead.
Refusing to go down without a fight, East struck back in the bottom of the fifth. Boswell was hit by a pitch, Hanna singled and Mize walked, putting a Spartan at every base against Lokant with nobody out. That brought Tanner Skidmore to the dish, and he drilled a 1-1 pitch to center field.
Rider tracked the ball and made a diving catch, as Boswell tagged to score, but as Rider rolled on his back, the ball popped loose. Hanna, who was a few steps off second, scrambled to third. As he celebrated on the bag, though, the umpire signaled that Rider had lost the ball on the transfer, ruling Skidmore out. Oak Hill threw to second, where Hanna had left without tagging, and stomped on the bag for a double play.
The Spartans objected, but the call was eventually upheld.
East still managed to score when Carr singled and brought Mize to the dish to even the game, but the controversial call helped Oak Hill avoid what could have been a huge inning for East.
That proved to be critical in the top of the seventh when Wolfe singled to left with one out. The Oak Hill leadoff hitter then took second base when Easton Phillips bobbled the ball in left, moving into scoring position with one out.
With Rider at the plate showing bunt, Wolfe took off for third. Graham saw the runner going and stepped off the mound. His throw to third base bag, though, beat Carr, who was in on the grass playing the bunt, and the ball rolled into the outfield. Wolfe scampered home to score the go-ahead run on another Spartan miscue.
Mize came on in relief and forced Oak Hill to leave the bases loaded, but a two-out walk to Skidmore was all East could put together in its last at-bat as the Red Devils found a way to earn an unlikely spot in the Region 3 championship series against either George Washington or St. Albans.
Lokant earned the win, striking out three and walking five on 106 pitches. Graham took the hard-luck loss, striking out seven while walking just two over 6.2 innings of work.
Nelson had three of the Red Devils' eight hits, while Ward and Wolfe had two each. The Spartans had six hitters with one hit apiece. Skidmore and Carr drove in runs.
A night after giving up a 6-2 lead, thanks in large part to six errors, the Spartans committed five miscues on Saturday, while Oak Hill played errorless baseball to advance with its third straight postseason victory.
East finished the year with a 19-6 record.
OH 000 110 1 — 3 8 0
GE 000 020 0 — 2 6 5
Pitching — OH: Bradley Lokant and Ty Nelson; GE: Jacob Graham, Jordan Mize (7) and Noah Hanna; WP: Lokant; LP: Graham. Hitting — OH: Zane Wolfe 2-4 (2b, run), Trent Rider (run), Braxton Hall 1-4 (2b), Nelson 3-3 (run), Jacob Ward 2-4; GE: Darris Boswell (run), Hanna 1-4, Mize (run), Tanner Skidmore 1-1 (rbi), Logan Carr 1-4 (rbi), Chris Heaster 1-3 (2b), Zach Trump 1-3, Isiah Brooks 1-2.