Oak Hill rolls past PikeView for 2nd win

gardner — The Oak Hill Red Devils continued turning their season around on Friday night, clamping down early on PikeView and spoiling the Panthers’ homecoming with a 47-7 road victory.
Oak Hill (2-4) had control of the ball for just 2:06 in the first quarter but led 27-0 at the end of the period, thanks to heads-up play by its defense, offense and special teams.
Hunter Purdue ran an interception back 58 yards for a score, and Leonard Furrow picked off two other PikeView passes to set up a pair of first-quarter touchdowns by Timmy Frantz and Tobias Giles.
Te-Amo Shelton, who ran for a game-high 127 yards, scored twice in the second quarter on runs of 10 and 70 yards.
PikeView will play Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium, while Oak Hill is in Fairlea to take on Greenbrier East.
OH 27 13 7 0 — 47
PV 0 7 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
OH - Timothy Frantz 2 run (Ethan Vargo-Thomas kick), 10:16
OH - Hunter Perdue 58 interception return (Vargo-Thomas kick), 8:43
OH - Frantz 3 run (Vargo-Thomas kick), 3:35
OH - Tobias Giles 10 pass from Cade Maynor (kick failed), 1:41
Second Quarter
OH - Te-amo Shelton 10 run (kick failed), 9:45
PV - Anthony Bisaha 4 run (Matthew Lilly kick), 3:40
OH - Shelton 70 run (Vargo-Thomas kick), 1:17
Third Quarter
OH - Giles 7 pass from Maynor (Vargo-Thomas kick), 8:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — OH, Shelton 6-127, Frantz 2-5, Braxton Hall 1-18, Leonard Farrow 2-10, Eli Sedlock 8-82, Cade Maynor 2-15, Scott Wilshire 1-9, Logan Wallace 2-15, Jackson Wolfe 3-25, Rodell Allen 3-8, Vargo-Thomas 1-(-5). PV, Bisaha 16-92, Cameron Ellis 4-24, Kobey Taylor-Williams 7-(-7).
PASSING — OH, Maynor 6-11-79-2-0; Vargo-Thomas 2-2-24-0-0. PV, Taylor-Williams 13-34-173-0-3; Ellis 0-1-0-0-1.
REcEIVING — OH, Farrow 3-69, Giles 2-17, Shelton 1-10, Maynor 1-0, Darian McDowell 1-7. PV, Dylan Blake 4-34, Cameron Ellis 7-109, Bisaha 1-9, Nicholas Holbert 1-21.