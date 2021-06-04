FAIRLEA -- Ahead 6-2 with just two outs standing between it and the Class AAA Region 3 championship series, Greenbrier East was ready to celebrate on its home field Friday night after cruising through the rest of the Region 3, Section 2 bracket.
But for the second night in a row, Oak Hill refused to let its season end.
A night after downing Woodrow Wilson in an elimination game, the Red Devils plated four runs in the sixth inning to tie the contest and then broke it open with three more in the eighth to claim a 9-6 victory and set up a do-or-die final today at Spartan Yards.
Everything was set up for East (19-5) to cruise into the regional final. A three-run homer that sailed off the bat of Jordan Mize, over the left field wall and into the parking lot in the third inning gave the Spartans a 4-2 lead, and they added two more on a passed ball and a Mize single in the fourth.
With a four run lead, Logan Carr had settled in on the mound after some third-inning trouble and had retired four straight before walking Braxton Hall with one out in the sixth.
That’s when disaster began for the Spartans.
Ty Nelson and Jacob Ward then produced back-to-back singles to load the bases and set up the key, and controversial, sequence.
Bradley Lokant grounded to shortstop Zac Trump, but Trump didn’t field it cleanly, erasing the opportunity for a double-play. The East shortstop seemed to recover as he stepped on the bag and then threw to first. The throw to first was late, but after much discussion, the umpires ruled that Trump hadn’t recorded the out at second, either.
That call proved to be a big one, as Braylan Thomas singled in a run and another run scored on a Spartan error before the inning finally came to an end.
In total, Oak Hill sent nine hitters to the plate in the sixth and tied the game with four runs, chasing Carr in the process.
East reliever Jake Roshau set the Red Devils down in order in the seventh, giving the Spartans a chance to walk it off with the heart of its order at the plate, but Jayden McLain, who went the distance and threw 117 pitches, came through huge in the clutch to get Tanner Skidmore, Logan Carr and Chris Heaster in a row and send the game to an extra frame.
Ward led off the eighth with a single and moved into scoring position on a Lokant sacrifice bunt. A Spartan error, one of six in the game, allowed Lokant to score, and after getting the second out on a Roshau strikeout, Daniel Wygal couldn’t handle a fly ball off the bat of Eli Selvey, and Oak Hill plated an insurance run.
The third East miscue of the frame scored the final Red Devil run, giving the visitors a three-run cushion.
The Spartans tried to make it interesting in the bottom of the frame as Easton Phillips and Isiah Brooks reached on two-out singles, but Darris Boswell’s drive to center was caught by Trent Rider, and Oak Hill stayed alive to play another game.
McLain picked up the win, scattering 10 hits and three walks and allowing five earned runs. Roshau took the loss, allowing one earned run while striking out three. Carr went 5.1, giving up five hits, five walks and five earned runs.
Ward led Oak Hill at the plate, going 3-for-3, while Rider drove in a pair of runs with two hits. Mize finished 2-for-4 for East with four RBIs. Boswell was 2-for-4 and scored a pair of runs.
The two teams will meet again Saturday at 1 p.m. at East. The winner will move on to the Region 3 championship series, while the loser will see its season come to a close.
Lokant is expected to get the start for Oak Hill, with the Spartans likely countering with Jacob Graham.