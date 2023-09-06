oak hill – The taste was awful, but like a magic potion, vinegar, of all things, helped lead Oak Hill and quarterback Malachi Lewis to the sweet taste of victory last Friday in a 27-26 victory against Independence.
After catching a bad case of leg cramps in the second half, Lewis was given vinegar by Oak Hill’s training staff to help ward off the pain and get him back in the game.
“Disgusting,” Lewis said. “It was the worst stuff I’ve ever tasted in my life.”
Lewis ended up throwing the game-winner to Mikey Spack midway through the fourth quarter, his fourth touchdown of the game. He ended up throwing for 130 yards and rushed for 24 more as the Red Devils ended Independence’s impressive 14-game win streak and 20-game regular season win streak dating to Oct. 2, 2020.
“He wanted to win that football game, so he willed himself, he willed this football team to a victory,” first-year coach Davon Marion said.
“Of course, he didn’t do it alone. We had a huge team effort. J.D. (Mauritz, the Red Devils’ running back) played big, our receivers stepped up and played big, blocked for one another and you have to give the guys up front a tremendous amount of credit because they gave him time to make throws and running backs lanes to run in against six-, seven-man pressure. But Malachi’s heart was big, and he willed us to victory.”
For his efforts, Lewis was named The Register-Herald Athlete of the Week.
“It is a big accomplishment, one of my first ones,” Lewis said.
What a difference a week makes. In the Red Devils’ opener, a 14-10 win against Nicholas County, Lewis did not play well and was pulled for Levi Kiszka, who ended up throwing for over 100 yards himself in the that game.
Marion never gave up on his signal caller, whom he identified as a potential quarterback before he even took the Oak Hill job last spring.
“I’ve been saying it since I got here, I believe he is the best athlete below Charleston,” Marion said.
“I’m not talking about someone who runs a 4.2 (40) or has an awesome shuttle time, I’m saying an overall athlete who can run the ball, throw the ball, catch the ball and then go out and give you 30 on a basketball court on any given night. I don’t know another kid below Charleston who can do all those things.
“I talked to some of my coaching friends and former coaches, and they said in high school that’s what they like to see, the best athlete at quarterback. I rolled with it. I know what kind of kid he was from being here last semester (spring 2023) and before I saw him play in person. I knew what I was going to do. And I let him roll with it.”
As big as the game-winner was, and it was the game-winner after Jackson Pino’s extra point, of near importance was a late first-half rally in which the Red Devils overcame a 20-6 deficit in the last three minutes of the half.
First, he connected on a 36-yard score to an open Elijah Gray down the left sideline for a touchdown that made it 20-13 with 3:18 remaining in the half.
Then Gray intercepted a pass that gave the Red Devils a chance. Lewis was able to scramble late and get inside the 10 with 0:00.9 remaining on the clock.
With time enough for one play, Lewis took the snap, rolled right and spotted his receiver.
“I was really looking for Mikey (Spack, who had two touchdown receptions in the game), he was running a slant whip, where he runs a slant and then cuts back outside,” Lewis said. “It was open, but I saw Z before I saw him.”
“Z” is his brother Zycheaus, who took the short toss from Malachi, who immediately was hit by an Independence defender who had been bearing down on him and fell into the end zone with all zeroes on the clock, allowing the Red Devils to tie Indy at the half.
They didn’t celebrate together initially.
“I got to celebreate with him and my older brother (Omar, a former Red Devils running back) who was waiting for us over by the tunnel when we walked in (at the half),” Lewis said.
As for the cramps? Vinegar or not, Lewis said he wasn’t going down for the count.
“I just needed to be out there,” the senior quarterback said. “We had a bunch of young guys out there when they scored (in the second half) and I had to be out there.”
Oak Hill is glad he was.
Woodrow Wilson’s Elijah Redfern, who scored three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in a 42-39 win over Greenbrier East, was the online reader vote winner with 27.5 percent of the vote.
Others considered were Shady Spring football’s Jalon Bailey, Shady Spring football’s Brady Green, Greenbrier East volleyball’s Dia Sauvage, Woodrow Wilson boys soccer team’s defense and Woodrow Wilson football team’s special teams.
