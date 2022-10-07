OAK HILL — A steady supply of productive looks from its Wing-T offense was just what the doctor ordered for the Oak Hill Red Devils as they logged a crucial 26-13 homecoming victory over the Greenbrier East Spartans Friday.
In a game at John P. Duda Stadium in which both teams needed a win to strengthen postseason playoff chances, Class AAA No. 18 Oak Hill attacked on offense from the left, the right and up the middle, while also hitting the tri-No. 19 Spartans with the occasional reverse or halfback pass, en route to securing the triumph.
"These kids want to play in the playoffs and this is a box we needed to check," said Oak Hill head coach David Moneypenny. "It wasn't an easy checkmark, though."
Oak Hill had five running backs gain at least 48 yards, led by Ethan Vargo-Thomas, who accumulated 91 yards and one touchdown in 14 rushing attempts, in addition to completing both of his passing attempts on the evening for 38 yards and another TD, this on a 19-yard hookup with Braylan Thomas. Vargo-Thomas also hauled in a 17-yard pass from quarterback Alex Colaiseno.
Supporting Vargo-Thomas' ground efforts were J.D. Mauritz, who carried 10 times for 52 yards and two TDs, Omar Lewis (11-52), Malachi Lewis (10-50) and Alex Baxter (12-48).
"With this offense that we have, we have several guys that are more than capable of carrying the football, and catching it for that matter," said Moneypenny. "We were getting the ball to different guys.
"We're just trying to get first downs and trying to keep people honest. The Wing-T is difficult to defend, if you have the ability to do what we did tonight.
"And it was not easy tonight. Greenbrier East made it very, very difficult. Our play-calling from the box up top was very well done, and the kids played hard."
"We didn't play as well as they did," said Greenbrier East head coach Ray Lee. About key penalties that hindered his team, especially in the first half, he said, "We try to stress to our guys that when you're playing good football teams, you can't have those kind of mistakes.
"They played better than us tonight. I think we're pretty evenly matched, but they just capitalized on the mistakes that we made."
Oak Hill drew first blood on a 5-yard TD run with 8:21 left in the second quarter by Mauritz, a score which capped a long drive that was the benefit of two East offsides calls and a pass interference call against the Spartans. Also during the possession, Vargo-Thomas had a nice 15-yard reverse that set the Red Devils up with a first-and-goal at the Spartans' 6-yard line.
The Spartans responded with a 9-yard scoring pass from Gavin Bennett to Monquelle Davis, and Noah Dotson's PAT kick evened it at 7-7 with 2:53 remaining until halftime. That scoring march was set up by a defensive fumble recovery by East's Ian Cline and it included runs of 19 and 15 yards by Cline and two pass receptions covering 24 yards from Bennett to Lucas McCallister.
As halftime approached, Greenbrier East got prime field position at the Oak Hill 20 after a short Red Devil punt, but Oak Hill's Jerimiah Jackson soon after intercepted a Bennett pass, and Oak Hill was back in business. Red Devil quarterback Alex Colaiseno connected with Vargo-Thomas on a 17-yard pass. Vargo-Thomas then capped the scoring drive on a nifty 19-yard halfback pass to teammate Braylan Thomas with 39.7 seconds to go, allowing Oak Hill to carry a 13-7 lead into the locker room.
Part of being efficient on offense is capitalizing when opponents make mistakes, said Moneypenny. "Sometimes we have an unusual cadence that draws people offsides. Tonight, we were fortunate it worked a couple of times.
"We told the kids at halftime we can't let Greenbrier East hang around. If we (do that), it could go bad for us. We never did pull away. It was a tough win for us. They (his team) had a good week of practice. Greenbrier East was in the same situation we were in, they need to beat us. That's another thing we told them at halftime was that they wanted to win the game. That was obvious by the way they played the first and the second half.
"Those kids did not quit. Well-coached. Tough kids. They were trying to strip that ball every play we had, and they were good at it and got it out of there a time or two. They played extremely hard. We were fortunate to win it tonight.
"Our kids played hard, too. It was a great football game, one of the best games I've been part of for a long time on both sides."
The Red Devils remained in control as the game progressed, getting two third-quarter TDs (an 8-yard run by Vargo-Thomas and a 9-yarder from Mauritz) to own a 26-7 advantage through three quarters. The Vargo-Thomas tally concluded a drive that featured, among other plays, a 17-yard gain on a sweep by Malachi Lewis, while the second Mauritz six-pointer occurred after an Eli Gray interception which led to a drive that included a 4-yard sneak by Colaiseno on fourth-and-1.
The Spartans got their second score in the fourth quarter on a 7-yard TD pass from Bennett to Cline at the 8:49 mark, but the hosts controlled the clock during their possessions down the stretch and kept Greenbrier East at bay.
"We're a young football team, and I don't think people really understand that," Lee said. "We're starting guys that are basically starting for the first time in their high school career, and we lost a bunch of seniors last year and we're trying to replace them and give these guys that experience.
"This is a young team, and the more field experience they get, the better they'll be in the future."
Cline rushed 16 times for 109 yards for the Spartans, and Bennett threw for 77 yards and two scores.
Oak Hill (4-3) plays at Buckhannon-Upshur next Friday.
Greenbrier East (2-4) hosts Ripley next Friday.
Oak Hill 26, Greenbrier East 13
GE (2-4): 0 7 0 6 — 13
OH (4-3): 0 13 13 0 —26
Second quarter
OH: J.D. Mauritz 5 run (Ethan Vargo-Thomas kick), 7-0, 8:21
GE: Monquelle Davis 9 pass from Gavin Bennett (Noah Dotson kick), 7-7, 2:53
OH: Braylan Thomas 19 pass from Vargo-Thomas (run fail), 13-7, 0:39.7
Third quarter
OH: Vargo-Thomas 8 run (kick fail), 19-7, 6:59
OH: Mauritz 9 run (Vargo-Thomas kick), 26-7, 0:13.1
Fourth quarter
GE: Ian Cline 7 pass from Bennett (run fail), 26-13, 8:49
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — GE: Ian Cline 16-109, Colin Sturgell 2-48, Monquelle Davis 3-(-7). OH: J.D. Mauritz 10-52-2, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 14-91-1, Omar Lewis 11-52, Alex Baxter 12-48, Malachi Lewis 10-50, Jerimiah Jackson 1-0, Alex Colaiseno 2-(-4)
PASSING — GE: Monquelle Davis 0-3-0-0-0, Gavin Bennett 8-17-2-77-2. OH: Alex Colaiseno 1-2-0-17-0, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 2-2-0-38-1
RECEIVING — GE: Lucas McCallister 3-34, Monquelle Davis 2-32-1, Ian Cline 2-11-1, Grant Burdette 1-0. OH: Braylan Thomas 1-19-1, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 1-17, Malachi Lewis 1-19
TAKEAWAYS — GE: Ian Cline (FR). OH: Jerimiah Jackson (INT), Eli Gray (INT)
