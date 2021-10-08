FAIRLEA — Oak Hill rarely sniffed the red zone Friday night on the road at Greenbrier East, and the homestanding Spartans seemed to live there. The offensive stats were basically even, and East came out ahead on first downs.
But the numbers on the scoreboard displayed anything but what one would expect from such a scenario.
The Red Devils (3-4) used a big play offense and an opportunistic defense to bring confusion, frustration and ultimately defeat to the home team in a convincing 23-3 victory that could provide a boost for an Oak Hill team that needed one.
East (4-2), which was off to a fantastic start to the season, had opportunities all night. Behind 158 yards rushing, 98 passing and some nifty returns from Lucas McCallister, the Spartans spent much of the game in Red Devil territory and found the red zone on four different occasions. Thanks to penalties, mistakes and an inspired Red Devil defense, those four trips, however, ended in a grand total of three points.
On the other side, Oak Hill struggled to put together a sustained drive most of the night against a talented Spartan defense, but it found big plays when it needed them to put points on the board. Quarterback Jacob Ward completed just three passes, but one of them was a 37-yard strike to Braxton Hall for a first-quarter score that followed an Ethan Vargo-Thomas field goal and put the Red Devils ahead 10-0 and took the crowd out of the game.
Just before the half, Vargo-Thomas struck again, this time using his legs in a different manner to run 47 yards for a score on a fourth-and -short just inside Spartan territory. Playing for a big stop to change the momentum of the game, East loaded the box to stop the run and prevent the first down. Once Vargo-Thomas made his way through the initial wave, there was nobody there to turn him back. That scamper put Oak Hill up 16-0, and there was no looking back.
East did get a Noah Dotson field goal from 34 yards away a minute later to finally put points on the board. Down two scores, it opened the half with a long drive with an opportunity to cut its deficit to one score. But a Monquelle Davis interception, one of two on the night, turned the Spartans away without points.
Oak Hill couldn’t seem to put the game away, and a scoreless third quarter kept the home fans in their seats, but another drive deep into Oak Hill territory saw East pushed back on a penalty before turning it over on downs.
With 2:02 left to play, the Red Devils put the game on ice when Leonard Farrow — who finished with a team-best 88 yards on the ground — rushed 25 yards to the end zone to add salt to the Spartan wound.
Vargo-Thomas finished with 87 yards on just eight carries as Oak Hill posted 186 total rushing yards. Ward completed three of five passes for 56 yards.
East was led by 119 yards rushing from Ian Cline, who didn’t play the entire first quarter and part of the second. But the Spartans couldn’t find much else — at least consistently — on offense. Davis threw for 103 yards, but the interceptions and a couple of missed throws proved costly.
East, which came into Friday’s game with a No. 9 rating in Class AAA, will go on the road to Ripley next Friday, while Oak Hill, which was No. 25, will take a bye week before hosting Bluefield on Oct. 22.
OH10607—23
GE0300—3
First quarter
OH: Ethan Vargo-Thomas 22 FG, 5:20.
OH: Braxton Hall 37 pass from Jacob Ward (Vargo-Thomas kick), 2:47.
Second quarter
OH: Vargo-Thomas 47 run (kick blocked), 2:18.
GE: Noah Dotson 34 FG, :50.
Fourth quarter
OH: Leonard Farrow 25 run (Vargo-Thomas kick), 2:01.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — OH: Farrow 19-88, Vargo-Thomas 8-87, Omar Lewis 10-21, Ward 2-(-10); GE: Ian Cline 18-119, Jarrett McHale 10-31, Monquelle Davis 13-8.
PASSING — OH: Ward 3-5-0-86; GE: Davis 8-13-0-98.
RECEIVING — OH: Hall 1-37, Vargo-Thomas 1-35, Jeremiah Jackson 1-14; GE: Cline 4-53, Bryson Ormsbee 2-22, Craig Barnhouse 2-12, Lucas McCallister 1-11.