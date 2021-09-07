Oak Hill Invitational set Tuesday

A staple of the local distance running scene will return on Tuesday.
The Oak Hill Invitational cross-country meet will be held today beginning at about 4 p.m.
According to Oak Hill High assistant coach Dan Stowers, about 400 runners from both the middle and high school divisions were already registered by the middle of last week for the meet, which will occur on the Oak Hill school campus.
Middle school races will be contested beginning at about 4 p.m., with the girls followed by the boys. They will precede the girls and boys high school races.
Stowers said spectators are always treated to quality races at the Oak Hill meet.
As the host school, the Red Devils will look to continue their early-season progress on the high school side.
“Junior Austin Bias (a state meet qualifier in 2019 and 2020) and sophomore Marc King will be our go-to guys this season,” said Stowers, who assists veteran head coach George Smith. “Caleb Carver and Chase Crosier are freshmen, but they will make a huge impact for us this year.
“We have a very competitive group this year with juniors Braden Stone and Ethan Walker and freshmen John Cole and Cristian Ward all vying for a top five spot.”
Oak Hill hasn’t taken a full girls team to the state meet “in a very long time,” said Stowers. “But, this team is determined to get there this year.
“Sophomore Olivia Honaker and freshman Jordyn Floyd have been running well this summer. Sophomores Nancy Cline and Grace Sparks are working hard in practice. Nancy and Grace have always raced well and we expect them to be pretty solid. Tianna Duncan is our dark horse this season. She’s a freshman but has the potential to be one of our top runners.”
Spectators planning on attending the race are reminded that afternoon traffic on the Oak Hill campus is heavy, and there is also a closure of the Oyler Avenue bridge near the school that will require motorists traveling north on U.S. Rte. 19 to take a detour to get to the school. If driving north on 19, it is suggested that motorists take the downtown/Pea Ridge Road exit, turn left across the Rte. 19 overpass, take a right onto Main Street, turn left just past Plateau Medical Center onto Jones Avenue, take a right onto Virginia Street just beyond the railroad tracks, and follow that road until turning left onto the school campus right beyond the Holiday Lodge.
South-bound motorists on Rte. 19 can use the Oyler Avenue exit and turn right toward the campus.
There will be a $5 spectator fee.