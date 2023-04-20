OAK HILL – One of the things that Oak Hill coach Chris Hendrick wanted to do when he took over the Red Devils baseball program was to continue the legacy of the wooden bat tournament in Fayette County.
He is doing that this weekend when the team hosts the 2023 version of the tournament with Liberty, Summers County and Richwood.
The host Red Devils will take on Liberty Friday at 5:30 p.m. to kick the tournament off.
“When (former Oak Hill and Fayetteville coach) Dan Poland was at Fayetteville, he started it over there,” Hendrick, an Oak Hill assistant at the time, said. “We had teams like Riverside, South Charleston and teams like that. And we went over there, and we enjoyed it. The kids seem to have fun, bringing back the middle school days (where wood bat tournaments were once prominent in the area) and just trying to break it (the long season) up a little bit.”
The tournament will continue all day on Saturday with Summers and Richwood playing at 11 a.m. From there the teams could play two more times, which gives teams a chance to use some pitchers who wouldn’t normally see much time on a normal week.
Hendrick said that he also sees another positive for the players using the wooden bats when they go back to the more widely used aluminum and metal bats for the rest of the season.
“It seems like using the wooden bat slows our swing down a little and gets us through the zone smoother,” Hendrick said.
He didn’t have any problems filling up the field for the two-day tournament.
“Once people found out that we were doing it they requested to be in (the field). But by that time we already had it filled,” Hendrick said.
He hopes to expand the tournament a little next year.
“Next year I’m going to try to make it happen through the spring break,” Hendrick said. “That way we can get more teams and we can play all week instead of playing just a day-and-a-half.”
