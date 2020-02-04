oak hill — The last time Westside and Oak Hill met was less than two weeks ago in Clear Fork. That night, Evan Colucci capped a double-digit comeback for the Renegades with a 3-pointer for a 56-53 win.
Tuesday night inside the Lilly Center, the shots would not fall for Westside, and Oak Hill senior Jason Manns made the key plays down the stretch to give the Red Devils a wild 44-40 win.
"My team just plays hard and they're scrappy," Oak Hill head coach Benitez Jackson said. "I thought we didn't turn the ball over as much tonight. We had them down 16 at their place then we turned the ball over, got tired and Westside wore us down." Tonight I gave Jason some breaks at the end of some quarters to try and keep him fresh."
Trailing 24-23 midway through the third quarter, Westside head coach Shawn Jenkins had seen enough of what he considered his team's uninspired play.
After a timeout, Daniel Reed scored on a straight-line drive to the basket and Westside appeared to be back in gear.
A triple from Sam Crist, however, sparked a 7-0 run for the home team that led to a nine-point lead when Jacob Perdue drilled a 3-pointer at the 2:05 mark of the third period.
Colucci answered for Westside with a hard drive that turned into a 3-point play. Back-to-back steals from Colucci led to easy scores in the last 1:27 to cut the lead back to 36-34 with one quarter to play.
The final eight minutes were fast-paced, but both teams struggled to score.
A free throw from Manns with just over two minutes to play gave Oak Hill a five-point lead. When Evan Colucci banked in a 3 and Oak Hill could not score, Westside had a chance to tie inside a minute to play.
This time, however, the key shot would not fall when a layup came off the glass too hard and went over the front of the rim. Manns and Perdue each made a free throw down the stretch to move the game out of reach from a tying score.
Manns finished with a game-high 18 points and Perdue added 14.
"We didn't score a ton of points, but our defense was really good tonight. We only gave up 40 points," Jackson said. "I am really happy with the defense that we played and the way the guys hung in there together."
On Senior Night, it was Manns who controlled the game down the stretch for the Red Devils to lead his team to victory.
"He makes everything click for us," Jackson said about his senior leader. "He is the only guy that played a lot last year and he does a great job of keeping everybody together. We feel like nine times out of 10 he is going to make the right play. But we had contributions from everybody tonight. It was a great team effort."
Initially the game was a back-and-forth affair with Westside leading after the first quarter and at halftime.
Behind strong inside play from Tommy Milam and two buckets from Reed, Westside led 11-10 lead after the first eight minutes.
Oak Hill came out hot in the second quarter to take a quick four-point lead when Perdue scored and Manns followed with a bomb from behind the arc.
Two straight buckets from Reed evened the score before Manns drove the lane and found Perdue free in the corner. Perdue made good on the 3 and Manns scored in the lane on the next trip down the floor, pushing the lead back to five with 3:53 to play in the half.
Unfortunately for the Red Devils, the scoring dried up and the Renegades came charging back with three straight scores. Ethan Blackburn scored on a runout and Jace Colucci made good on two strong drives to the rim in the final 40 seconds of the half for a 21-20 lead.
"We didn't play good tonight and we didn't play hard," Jenkins said. "We only played hard for about six minutes of that game and wanted to breeze through everything else. You're not going to beat nobody like that."
Both teams are back in action Friday. Westside (9-8) hosts Wyoming East, while Oak Hill (6-9) travels to Liberty.
Westside (9-8)
Jace Colucci 11, Daniel Reed 10, Ethan Blackburn 4, Evan Colucci 4, Tommy Milam 9, Sam Adkins 2. Totals: 18 3-7 40.
Oak Hill
Jacob Perdue 14, Jason Manns 18, Hunter Rinehart 3, Sam Crist 5, Darian McDowell 3, Cam Craddock 1. Totals: 13 12-23 44.
W: 11 10 13 6 — 40
OH: 10 10 16 8 — 44
3-pointers: W: 1 (E. Colucci); OH: 6 (Manns 2, Perdue 2, Rinehart, Crist). Fouled out: None.