OAK HILL — The Oak Hill and Greenbrier East girls have been involved in some tight soccer battles in recent years.
The Red Devils eliminated the Spartans at this stage last fall, winning in a thrilling shootout in a Section 2 tournament opener. The two 2022 regular season contests ended with an 1-0 Oak Hill win and a 1-1 deadlock.
So, the players and coaches on either side didn't expect an easy outing in Tuesday's Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 semifinal.
It wasn't.
Oak Hill survived, however, getting a goal from senior left wing Bethany Rosiek off an assist from Kerrisyn Feazell at the 21:16 mark of the first half to take a 1-0 cushion that held up as the teams' defenses stood strong as the game progressed.
"Bethany has led the team this year," said Oak Hill head coach Gerald Wilburn. "It just seems like in the biggest moments she comes out and she's able to find the net.
"She hustles and she plays hard."
"We just got after it a little better," Wilburn said. "We finally got a point on the board. I think that right there turned the tide more than anything.
"After we got the goal, it kind of energized us and we started getting to the ball better."
"Our defense played tough all year, kind of bend and don't break," he continued. "Sam Dean in the back; she's amazing. She keeps them all together back there. Taylor Suttle (goalkeeper) has been solid. As the year's went on, she's gotten better and better."
"Whoever can sneak one in and kind of hold on," Greenbrier East head coach Mike Dotson said in explaining the difference in the game. "The first 5-6 minutes, if we'd have snuck one in ... I know we had two really good chances there.
"And in the last 10 minutes, we had two or three really good chances. But give them credit. They stepped in front of the ball and got out that goal, and the ball bounces your way sometimes and sometimes it doesn't. Tonight just wasn't our bounce.
"They're a good-coached team. They played really hard and put a lot of effort into it."
"I kind of thought we came in ready to play," Dotson added. "We've had some injuries and we had those coming back. We weren't 100 percent. Tonight was probably as close as we have been."
Suttle had six saves for the No. 2 Red Devils (9-9-2), who will play at No. 1 Woodrow Wilson at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Section 2 championship. The Flying Eagles defeated Princeton 6-0 Tuesday.
The Spartans close with a 9-8-4 record.
