oak hill — Quality wins heading into postseason play can sometimes be the difference in a state championship run.
Thursday night, Class AA Oak Hill had a chance for a quality regular season win when it faced one of its toughest challenges of the season in Class AAA Greenbrier East.
The Red Devils made good on their opportunity with two first half goals and a solid defensive effort to defeat the Spartans, 2-1.
“We have been trying to string four quality wins together all year because that is what it takes to win the state tournament,” Oak Hill boys soccer head coach Lenny Keaveny said.
After dropping a 2-1 contest to East earlier in the season, Oak Hill made some adjustments.
“We changed things up a little bit. We put (Ian) Bibb and Andre (Re) up front and (Titus) Carr held down our midfield,” Keaveny said. “Mike Howerton then crunches everything that tries to come to the middle. Our boys are defending better. (Greenbrier East) had a lot of possessions and a lot of times we would crumble in those situations. But, Corey Littreal, Matthew (Mrozek) and Dewy in the back took care of things.”
Fourteen minutes into the match, Re broke the ice for the Red Devils with a blast from just inside of the box for a quick, 1-0 lead.
Re was also instrumental in giving Oak Hill a 2-0 lead in the first half with a through ball to the streaking Bibb. Bibb’s blast was blocked by keeper, Ian Vogelsong, but the rebound hit the East defender and rolled back into the net.
“When you see a ball go in the back of the net for the other team, you get a little discouraged and you force feed the game,” Greenbrier East head coach, Lucas Lemine said. “That is what we did tonight. We got away from who we are and what we do.”
“We have been working on the boys building up, making the extra pass in support and then attacking in numbers,” Keaveny said. “They are doing a better job of making that happen.”
Coming off a huge win Saturday, East was not quite its normal self most of the night according to its coach.
“We had an extremely difficult game on Saturday against George Washington,” Lemine said. “It was a difficult game mentally and physically. We also had a rough three days of practice after that, a little bit of a hangover.”
Opportunities in the second half were limited, but East finally found the mark with just over 24 minutes to play when Ian McManamay found the net from the middle of the box.
It was the only real opportunity the Oak Hill defenders allowed in the second half.
“We just didn’t gel tonight and play our game. We played on a rough surface, which (Oak Hill) had to play on also, kudos to them. They played well,” Lemine said.
“We are also not used to playing on a short field. We just couldn’t play our game tonight.”
Despite the loss Thursday, Lemine likes where is team is at this point in the season.
“We have done two things in my six years that we have never done. We won four straight games against quality AAA opponents. Then we lost four straight games which we have never done,” Lemine said. “But, here lately, we have put two ties together and two wins against quality opponents. It was just a down night and it was unfortunate.”
The win over East was the second win for Oak Hill on consecutive nights after beating Mingo Central 3-2, Wednesday. The Red Devils will look to keep the momentum going Saturday when they host a longtime rival at 1 p.m.
“Everybody loves playing Woodrow Wilson. They are a quality program,” Keavney said. “Our schedule is stacked with teams that are worth playing. We need to be better than good, so we play these good teams. The boys either rise to the challenge or they fall. This group is doing what they are supposed to be doing. If they want it, they have enough talent that they can beat anybody they play.”
Greenbrier East will look to get back on track Saturday when it hosts Riverside at noon.
