MORGANTOWN — Luke Hudson was 10-of-16 for 292 yards and five touchdowns as Class AAA No. 4 University defeated Oak Hill 63-21.
Sage Clawges had five receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Jaedon Hammick also caught two TD passes and finished with four catches for 70 yards.
Oak Hill’s Leonard Farrow finished his season with 18 carries for 168 yards, including touchdowns of 40 and 60 yards. Alex Colaiseno threw a 65-yard touchdown to Braxton Hall.
U 19 23 14 7 — 63
OH 0 7 8 6 — 21
First quarter
U: Colin McBee 23 run (Noah Braham kick)
U: Jaedon Hammick 19 pass from Luke Hudson (kick failed)
U: Sage Clawges 30 pass from Hudson (pass failed)
Second quarter
OH: Leonard Farrow 40 run (Ethan Vargo-Thomas kick)
U: Elija Jackson 55 pass from Hudson (McBee run)
U: Hammick 40 pass from Hudson (McBee run)
U: McBee 3 run (Braham kick)
Third quarter
U: Clawges 18 pass from Hudson (Braham kick)
U: Hammick 18 run (Braham kick)
OH: Braxton Hall 65 pass from Alex Colaiseno (Vargo-Thomas pass from Colaiseno)
Fourth quarter
OH: Farrow 80 run (pass failed)
U: Hammick 3 run (McBee kick)