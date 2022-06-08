Oak Hill duo learn rooming ropes before college careers start

INSTITUTE — They say you never really know someone until you live with them.
Oak Hill’s dynamic duo of Leonard Farrow and Braxton Hall will find out if that is true.
And they are getting a sneak peek at the future this week at the North-South All-Star Classic camp as roommates.
See, the two will soon be full-time roommates as they embark on football careers at Fairmont State University.
“It’s been great,” Farrow said of having Hall as a teammate again, before putting it on repeat at Fairmont. “Me and Braxton are going up to Fairmont where we are going to room together. We’re in a room together now. We’re getting used to each other. It’s been nice.”
“It’s been great just being down here with someone you know, someone you are familiar with, be able to talk to at practice when you are going through plays and learning,” Hall said. “Just that and getting ready for Fairmont as well. When we go up there, we’ll be around each other a lot also.”
For Hall, picking a school was met as an equal burden with picking a sport.
A three-sport athlete at Oak Hill, Hall had a great season for the Red Devil baseball team, hitting over .400 and for a large part of the season he led the area in hitting.
Hall, whose dad Stick was a great baseball player for the Red Devils himself, said baseball is on the backburner. For now.
“I am (stepping away) but that’s never a closed door. I could play, I could not. Later, you never know what might happen.”
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Hall said he chose football because of “the environment. I had come to the decision that was what I wanted to do. Baseball and football are very different, and I just decided to play football.”
For Farrow, it was always football.
This season he finished with 1,352 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns and he had 114 yards receiving and a score.
His brother Abe Farrow, who nearly pulled off the rare 1,000 yards receiving and rushing double his senior year (2018-19) was a source of encouragement and a wealth of information.
“He wanted me to be better than him, be a lot better than him,” Farrow said. “He was rooting for me. I told him I would do what he wanted me to do.”
Hall said his goals for the game, where he thinks he’ll line up in the slot, are simple.
“Just to do the best I possibly can to help the South win,” Hall said. “Maybe catch a few balls, maybe score, just to have a good time. That’s what I really want to do.”
Farrow echoed that.
“I’m just glad I’m here and get to play one more high school game before I go to college,” Farrow said.
There is a caveat for Farrow, who plays running back. And that’s learning Spring Valley coach Brad Davis.
“I remember us playing Spring Valley my junior year and they just pounded us with the run game,” Farrow said. “Now I get to run their scheme in the game Saturday. It’s going to be fun.”
Hall and Farrow both waited their turn at Oak Hill, hitting the school during the time when Khori Bass and Abe Farrow were putting up big numbers and then a bevy of bountiful backs led by the likes of Te’amo Shelton were doing their thing around the pandemic that changed the rules for everyone.
“It taught me a lot and I learned so much from those guys just watching them play,” Farrow said. “It was a great experience. I just wanted to follow in their footsteps and do the things they were doing. It was tough but I never got discouraged. I just kept on keeping on, I knew how good of a player I was so whenever I got my turn I was going to shine.”
Hall’s approach was much the same, to improve year by year.
“You just try each year to do better, to get better mentally and physically and hopefully one day you will be able to do something,” he said.
Hall did a little of everything for Oak Hill but made his most significant impact at receiver, where he had 14 catches for 185 yards and three touchdowns. He was also a top-notch defensive back.
The North-South All-Star Classic will kick off Saturday at noon at Oakes Field in South Charleston.