Oak Hill duo headed to Fairmont State

OAK HILL — Two of Oak Hill High's best are headed to Fairmont State University.
During a special ceremony at the school Wednesday morning, Red Devil seniors Leonard Farrow and Braxton Hall signed to attend FSU and play football for the Fighting Falcons.
Oak Hill head football coach David Moneypenny said the two players meant "everything" to the OHHS program. "They're the two guys that the kids looked up to, and they were very, very productive for us both years we had them (in his time as head coach).
"We're going to miss 'em. Every school loses seniors, and these two guys are going to be hard to replace. But, we're excited for them. They deserve this opportunity."
"They're students first; that's the one thing about both of these guys," he added.
Farrow was a Class AAA first-team all-state running back this past fall, as he carried the ball 154 times for 1,392 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Red Devils. He also hauled in passes covering 114 yards and a score, and he wound up with 138 total points.
"It's very exciting; I'm super happy," he said of making the move to the collegiate ranks. "It's a dream come true.
"I've been dreaming about this since I was a kid, and finally my dream became a reality now."
"I feel like my work ethic has gotten a lot better over the years," Farrow continued. "During my freshman and sophomore years, I didn't take it all that serious. But now, I feel like my work is going to pay off, because I've been working really hard during offseason."
Hall, a jack-of-all-trades player for the Red Devils, suffered a badly-sprained ankle in the season opener which sidelined him for two games and forced him to work hard to recover to get back to the field. "I did everything I possibly could (to get back). Even throughout the season, it was never fully healthy; it's just now finally getting back to where it should be."
He, like Farrow, is thrilled about getting the chance to play at Fairmont. "I'm very excited being able to pursue a dream of playing college sports," Hall said. Earlier in high school, he considered trying to play football or baseball — or even both — in college, but he eventually settled on football. "My senior year, I decided I really wanted to pursue football, and knowing I have the opportunity to play at the next level, that means a lot."
Farrow says he's glad he'll have Hall by his side next fall. "It's going to make me a lot more comfortable because I'll be with somebody I've played with for four years," he said. "And I'll have a friend right off the bat."
Hall concurred.
"He's a very good friend of mine," he said. "We've been friends since sixth grade. We've played football and basketball ever since, and our friendship has grown.
"It means a lot to be able to go up there with somebody that you're friends with and you're close to."
Farrow expects to be used as a running back or scat back in the Fairmont offense. "I do need to get more size on me during this offseason," he said. "I need to lift more, and just train, and get ready for the next level."
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe