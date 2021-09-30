OAK HILL – Monty Wright remembers the hot spot on fall Fridays in Oak Hill when he was a youngster back in the late 1980s.
“I remember being a young guy, and football games on Friday night, that was the place to be,” Wright said Wednesday afternoon at the recently renovated Oak Hill High School. “Seeing those guys walk out of the locker room, that meant a whole lot to me.”
Guys like Shannon Morrison, Von Woodson, Stick Hall, Chris Robinson, they were the heroes under Friday Night Lights.
“Those guys to me looked like gladiators coming out of the locker room with those pads on,” Wright recalled. “It made me want to do the same thing.”
Later, Wright, probably better known as a basketball player, did the same thing as a triple-option quarterback in the latter part of the 1990s.
And it was like that from the start at Oak Hill and communities around the state and nation.
Oak Hill will celebrate 100 years of having football at the school Friday night when Oak Hill hosts Cabell Midland. All former players and coaches are asked to come back and be honored in a pregame ceremony. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and former players and coaches are asked to meet at the team entrance by 6:15 p.m.
Oak Hill started its football program in 1921 as the Oak Hill Hilltoppers. Carl G. Eades was the first of 23 head coaches over the 100-year history and the Hilltoppers started the program beating Ansted 55-0.
Jason Blankenship had more success, postseason wise, than any Red Devil.
The school made nine postseason appearances and Blankenship was a part of six of them as a player and a coach. He was also on the only two teams that won a playoff game in Oak Hill football history, the 2000 and 2001 teams.
“It was special to play under coach (Jim) Martin and be a part of three playoffs as a player (2000-2002), to be a part of the first playoff win in 2000 over Independence and then as a coach, an assistant coach under Eddie Souk to go to two playoffs as Triple-A (2012-13) and then be a head coach and to play against Bluefield (2018).”
Before moving to John P. Duda Stadium, named after the Oak Hill coach who went 35-15 between 1955-59, the football stadium was on Central Avenue – Red Devil Memorial Stadium — and it looked like a medieval fortress to first-time visiting players and fans. The school sat on the hill above the stadium.
These days the walls are gone, but the field remains and for years now has been used for youth sports and walkers and runners. The field saw many highs and lows for Oak Hill football.
It was a long playoff drought for a lot of those years, but Oak Hill homecomings were a thing to witness back in the day, a happening, and the walls were full of class signs and other directions to the team on what to do to the opposition.
Legend has it the man who gave Oak Hill its nickname, Robert Worth “Bob” Stanley came up with the Red Devil moniker. Seems the senior was at a practice in 1926 when a teammate, decked out all in red, sprinted down the field. Stanley was heard to say, “Look at that red devil go,” and a new nickname was born.
George Cafego was the first great out of Oak Hill. Born in Whipple, Cafego grew up in Scarbro and was an all-state-type player in the early days, the mid-1930s. He went on to play for two undefeated teams at Tennessee and the fullback/quarterback/halfback was a first-round draft choice by the NFL’s Brooklyn Dodgers. He also played for the Washington Redskins and the Boston Yanks and was an assistant coach at his alma mater for 30 years, retiring in 1984.
Blankenship was also a two-time first-team all-stater who had 401 tackles in his career.
There have been 35 first-team all-state players, the first Horace Woodrum in 1927, the last one Abe Farrow in 2018. Ironically, his brother Leonard Farrow, who leads the area in rushing, could be on a path to be the next.
There have been greats from the Red Devil program, like Jerome Fruit in the 1970s who set and held the interception record in the West Virginia Conference at Glenville, and defensive backs Von Woodson and Shannon Morrison, who had standout careers at Marshall.
David Gorby, as assistant at Oak Hill and a bit of a historian for the football program, has been putting together records and lists and got the celebration together.
“I think we owe it to the program and the former players and coaches to do it,” Gorby said.
“I think it’s exciting, I think it’s something that should be recognized,” Blankenship said. "A lot of great players have played here individually and a lot of great teams and some great coaches and assistant coaches. When you think of the head coaches around here still coaching, Jim Martin, Eddie Souk, Toby Harris are still active coaches. And all the great players, too many to name, but it’s something to celebrate.”
Tom Mason was the longest tenured of the 23 head coaches, roaming the sideline for 20 seasons between 1975 and 1994.
W.H. “Widdy” Neale, who was the coach in 1931-32, was a Yale graduate, but the most coaches, five, had degrees from New River State/West Virginia Tech in Montgomery. Four were WVU graduates.
New River State graduate Russ Parsons had the second-longest tenure, coaching at Oak Hill nine years and compiling a 51-35-10 record, and later went on to a successful career at Stonewall Jackson and Parkersburg, accumulating 226 wins.
Oak Hill is currently tied with St. Albans for 27th in all-time wins in state history with 493.