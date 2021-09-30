Steve Keenan/The Fayette TribuneThe 100th anniversary of Oak Hill High School's first football season will be celebrated Friday at John P. Duda Stadium when the Red Devils host Cabell Midland, which will kick off at 7 p.m. Former players and coaches are asked to be at the stadium and meet at the team entrance by 6:15 p.m. in order to be recognized prior to the game. Among those expected to be present Friday are Tom Mason, left, and Jason Blankenship, both of whom are former players and head coaches in the program.