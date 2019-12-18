new cumberland — Few people predicted Oak Glen to make a run in the West Virginia Class AA state playoffs this year. However, four years ago, when Michael Lemley was a freshman, he and his teammates knew that they had a class full of athletes and playmakers.
Throughout the years, the Golden Bears showed improvement. Fast forward to this year and Oak Glen capped off an undefeated regular season for the first time in school history. Lemley, a shutdown corner, was a vital part of the Golden Bears' success. It seemed liked anywhere the ball was on the field, Lemley was there to sniff it out. On top of his 101 tackles, the senior defensive back secured 14 interceptions.
With such impressive numbers, Lemley was selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association to receive the Carl Lee Award as the top defensive back in 2019.
Lemley will be recognized at the 74th annual Victory Awards Dinner on May 3 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.
Those 14 interceptions were near the state and Ohio Valley records.
Rick Smith of Calhoun County has the state record of 16 when he accomplished that feat in 1990, while Adenaás Rick Kokiko has the Ohio Valley mark when he picked off 15 passes in 1969.
It sure wasn't smooth sailing for Lemley and his classmates when they arrived at Oak Glen. As a matter of fact the Golden Bears went 2-8 during Lemley's freshman and sophomore years.
In 2018, Oak Glen took a small step and finished the season with a 5-5 record. Arneault saw the potential in his star defensive back.
Lemley and the Oak Glen defense played stellar throughout the entire 2019 season. They held five teams to 10 or less points, including a shutout against Philip Barbour. Edison was able to only account for a field goal. The Golden Bears held Toronto — a team that secured a playoff spot in Division VII in Ohio — to seven points and Lincoln County to eight.
On top of winning the Carl Lee Award, Lemley was named first team-all state. But no matter how many accolades he has received, nothing will top winning with his teammates and starting a new tradition in the community which hasn't seen a winning season in a while.
Brandon Penn of Parkersburg South, JJ Roberts of Cabell Midland, Teddy Marshall of Martinsburg and Hunter Jenkins of Doddridge County also received votes for the Carl Lee Award.