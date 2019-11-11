O'Dell adding to explosive attack

It’s a different week but the same story.
After losing all-state running back Jacob O’Dell to graduation a year ago, Nicholas County head coach Gene Morris knew he’d have to find some way to replace the 1,600 yards of rushing. That total hasn’t been met by one player though, but rather a committee.
When Luke LeRose was filling in at quarterback he kept the run game afloat, but in recent weeks the committee of Justin Hill, Jacob Williams and Zach O’Dell have handled the rushing duties, doing so admirably. Over the last few weeks it was Hill demanding most of the carries and racking up the yards to go with it. In Nicholas County’s Week 11 showdown against Class AAA Princeton, it was Zach O’Dell who shined the brightest.
O’Dell finished the game with just seven carries, but rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns, scoring on jaunts of one, 54 and 33 yards in a 36-6 win.
For his efforts, O’Dell is one of the finalists for Register-Herald Player of the Week. He is joined by (in alphabetical order) Wyoming East’s Caleb Bower, Greenbrier West’s Noah Brown. Wyoming East’s Mcquade Canada, and Greenbrier East’s Kyle King and Marion Lawson.
The Register-Herald Player of the Week is chosen by a vote of the R-H sports staff. Fans can make their voices heard by clicking on the story and voting at www.register-herald.com. The fan vote will be used to break a tie.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH
Week 11 Standouts
Two-time reigning Player of the Week winner Caleb Bower put an exclamation point on a historic season, rushing for 294 yards and four touchdowns in Wyoming East’s 40-27 comeback win over Liberty on senior night. The junior finished the regular season with over 1,900 yards rushing, piling up over 900 in the team’s last three games. ... Kyle King again helped Greenbrier East to another huge road win, rushing 18 times for 141 yards and a touchdown as the Spartans capped a 7-3 season with a 25-6 win over Riverside that netted the Spartans a home playoff game. ... Not to be outdone, fellow Greenbrier East senior Marion Lawson rushed 27 times for 175 yards and three touchdowns in the Spartans’ win. All three of Lawson’s touchdowns came in the second half as the game was a scoreless tie at halftime. ... Bower wasn’t the only standout performer for Wyoming East on Friday night. Senior McQuade Canada turned the tide of the contest with a third quarter interception that crushed Liberty’s momentum, allowing the Warriors. In his first year of high school football, the senior finished the regular season with a team-high six interceptions. ... Greenbrier West hadn’t made the playoffs since 2014 and came into Friday’ game against Mount View with a home playoff game on the line. Noah Brown didn’t need anymore motivation as he scored on touchdown runs of 36 and 51 yards piling up over 200 yards on the ground in a 44-12 drubbing of the Golden Knights.