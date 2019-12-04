Numbers on Oak Hill's side for a change

Oak Hill wrestling coach David Vincent and another coach were recently putting things into perspective.
“I said, ‘I would prefer to have a handful of kids with a lot of heart’ and that same coach said, ‘I like numbers.’” Vincent said. “My response was, ‘I’ve never had the numbers to know.’”
He now has the luxury.
Oak Hill has 20 wrestlers on the roster this season, a far cry from the days of sending eight or nine to any given dual or tournament. Vincent will be able to fill all but two weight classes when the Red Devils join 11 other teams at the season-opening Raider Rumble on Saturday at Liberty.
“We’re excited,” Vincent said. “All but two of them have wrestling experience. We usually have several first-year guys, so now we get some experienced guys out there. We can jump out of the gates running as opposed to walking.
“Or at least slightly jogging.”
The most experienced is senior Ashby West, last year’s state runner-up at 120 pounds. He became the first wrestler in school history to place in the state tournament in each of his first three seasons.
West has been busy since he left Huntington in February.
He went to Virginia Beach twice, for the high school nationals and dual nationals and represented Team West Virginia in Fargo, N.D. He also competed in the Super 32 in Greensboro, N.C., and at the Journeyman Classic in Albany, N.Y.
“Ashby put in a lot of time in the offseason,” Vincent said. “I like what I am seeing from him. I see a different Ashby than in years past.”
West’s quest to become Oak Hill’s first four-time state place winner embodies the spirit of the program.
“Each year it seems there is a record we break,” Vincent said. “I get that there are teams out there with a lot more tradition and a lot more accolades. We don’t have that, but we are working on it.”
A second returning state qualifier is senior Noah Casto, who finished fourth in Region 3 at 195 last season.
The Red Devils must replace 170-pounder Moses Truman, who placed fifth in the state last year, and 182-pounder Josh Jackson (third in Region 3). That’s where the increased numbers help.
A big reason for the jump is a number of Fayetteville wrestlers are now on the team after the school closed at the end of the last academic year.
“It’s been awesome,” Vincent said. “We have kids here who show up and work and get experience in the mat room. ... The support from the parents and the (school) board and the school hs been second to none. That makes us excited about the year.”
The Pirates were on the upswing and were getting stronger at the middle school level at the time of the school’s closure. Jack Ellis (fifth, 132) and Jordan Pollastrini (fifth, 195) both placed in Region 3 a year ago. Both are seniors.
Seniors Kody Nancarrow and Willie Spearen also also came over from Fayetteville.
“That is a group of really solid kids,” Vincent said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what each of them can do. We’re excited about it.”
Senior Elijah Evans (fifth in Region 3 at 220) is also back, and senior Lucas Goff will make his return after missing each of the last two seasons because of football injuries. He was a place finisher at the WSAZ Invitational as an eighth-grader.
Sophomore Dominique Johnson started 16-2 last year before suffering a knee injury.
Scotty Wilshire, Max Underwood, Mason Wills, Ethan Walker, Samuel Evans and Christian Muovich are also expected to see the mat.
Oak Hill will not have wrestlers at the 106- and 113-pound classes on Saturday, but those could be developed through the season.
“We’ve been working on the basics but we are able to get to the more advanced things,” Vincent said. “It’s been good to have kids to work with like we haven’t had in recent years.”
