NRCTC tips today

Somewhere in the mind of a basketball junkie there is a dream where some of the best West Virginia high school basketball teams and players compete under one roof, no matter the classification.
Today, inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, that dream becomes a reality when the New River CTC Invitational tips off at 11:45 a.m. with what should prove to be three outstanding days of high school hoops.
After a successful first year for the NRCTC Invitational, tournament director Mike Green felt he could make the tournament even bigger and better this year.
“Last year was a one-day event, four high school games and one middle school game,” Green explained. “We had a lot of interest from additional teams last year, and all of the teams that participated last year wanted to come back. It is a way for us to raise some dollars for student scholarships and bring awareness to some of the offerings at New River.”
Green is also the executive director of institutional advancement and college foundation at New River CTC.
The NRCTC Invitational will not be played under a normal invitational type format. The tournament is geared to provide fans with some great matchups as opposed to a tournament champion.
“Originally I had set the event up as a tournament format,” Green explained. “We had over 20 teams participating, but once I got into the matchups, Saturday wasn’t going to be what I wanted it to be. So I reached out to the coaches and asked them if I could set up some of these matchups.”
With all the coaches on board with the idea, Green will now provide matchups that basketball fans won’t want to miss.
Some of the feature matchups today include Westside and Woodrow Wilson (girls), PikeView and Wyoming East (girls), Shady Spring and Wyoming East (boys) and Bluefield and Greenbrier East (boys).
The two boys games are the only scheduled regular season meetings between the schools.
Friday will start with James Monroe facing an upstart Liberty team under head coach Chad Williams, followed by a girls game between the losers of Thursday’s games.
It will also feature Oak Hill versus defending Class A state champion Webster County, and Independence will make its debut in the tournament.
Along with serving as tournament director, Green took over as the head boys basketball coach at Independence last month.
“The tournament itself has been a handful,” Green admitted. “But we have great support from our staff, faculty and administration at New River. We have over 40 volunteers that will be working the event. They have really lightened the load as far as my responsibilities. Being the head coach of the Independence Patriots is something I have wanted to do for a while. It is exciting and I am looking forward to the challenges.”
Saturday’s action is huge and gets started at 10 a.m. with a game between the Raleigh County Special Olympians versus the Fayette County Special Olympians.
“Lisa Matherly is an employee at New River and she is also a coordinator for the Raleigh County Special Olympics,” Green said. “She came to me and asked about letting them compete. She set up the Fayette County group, along with the Raleigh County group.
“We are really excited to have them and they will tip off Saturday morning. Just another added feature of what we are doing here at New River, trying to provide service to our community.”
Thursday’s winners from the girls games will meet at 3:15 p.m. before Shady plays the loser of the Bluefield-Greenbrier East clash from Thursday.
The intensity will continue to grow with the much anticipated first matchup of the year between the boys from Wyoming East and Westside.
The Wyoming County rivals could meet as many as four times this year.
The tournament will conclude with two-time defending Class AA state champion Chapmanville matching up with the Bluefield-Greenbrier East winner.
“I have a great relationship with (head) coach (Brad) Napier and AD George Barker at Chapmanville,” Green said. “I reached out to them and they committed from the get-go. They only had one game available on their schedule, so we are really glad to have them in the tournament Saturday.”
Chapmanville features Player of the Year candidate and Marshall signee Obinna Anochili-Killen.
Green and New River CTC also provide a huge incentive for fans and students to come out in full force to support their team.
“We will have an award for the most outstanding cheering section. The foundation will contribute $1,000 to the Project Graduation Committee of the school with the most outstanding cheering section over all three days,” Green said. “We will have three or four representatives from the college that will be observing and judging the event.”
Last year, Pocahontas County, which was the smallest school in the NRCTC service area, brought three spirit buses and won the competition.
Each team competing at the Invitational will receive a $1,000 scholarship for a student to attend New River CTC during the 2020-2021 academic year.
Ticket prices are $8 for adults and $5 for students. The ticket is good for all games on the day of purchase.
