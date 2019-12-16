NRCTC Invitational schedule released

Just in time for the ringing of fireworks to fade from your ears, New River Community and Technical College will start 2020 off with a bang.
The schedule for the NRCTC Invitational basketball tournament will be Jan. 2-4 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. More than 20 boys and girls basketball teams will compete over the three-day event, culminating with six games as part of Championship Saturday. There also will be a most outstanding fan cheering contest, Special Olympics participation and New River CTC program displays.
“It’s more than basketball; it’s about building community, improving access to higher education and providing high school students and their families with more information about programs at New River CTC,” said Mike Green, the executive director of the New River CTC Office of Institutional Advancement and College Foundation.
There will be plenty of hoops action. Chapmanville is the two-time defending West Virginia Class AA state championship team and the Webster County Highlanders are Class A state champions. Shady Spring, Bluefield and Greenbrier East will be vying for a spot on Championship Saturday. The girls division will feature perennial Class AA state tournament powerhouse Wyoming East, as well as the Woodrow Wilson.
The remaining high school teams competing are Greater Beckley Christian, Independence, James Monroe, Liberty, Nicholas County, Oak Hill , PikeView, Pocahontas County and Princeton.
Shady Spring and Oceana middle schools will also be there.
“It’s an excellent way to welcome the New Year with some of the state’s top players and basketball programs,” Green said.
Each team competing at the Invitational will receive a $1,000 scholarship for a student to attend New River CTC during the 2020-2021 academic year. The school with the loudest fans will receive the “Most Outstanding Cheering Section Award” and a $1,000 donation toward their Project Graduation committee.
Green said he expects several thousand visitors at the convention center during the Invitational and thanked all sponsors that have shown their support. The college exceeded its $50,000 “Giving Tuesday” fundraising goal for the event. New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver also will greet guests at the tournament.
“This is truly a community event with support from so many of our local business partners,” Green said.
Schedule
Thursday, Jan. 2
Game 1: Boys, Greater Beckley Christian vs. Liberty, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Girls, Westside vs. Woodrow Wilson, 11:45 a.m.
Game 3: Boys, Westside vs. Webster County, 1:30 p.m.
Game 4: Boys, Oak Hill vs. James Monroe, 3:15 p.m.
Game 5: Girls, PikeView vs. Wyoming East, 5 p.m.
Game 6: Boys, Shady Spring vs. Wyoming East, 6:45 p.m.
Game 7: Boys, Bluefield vs. Greenbrier East, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3
Game 8: Boys, James Monroe vs. Liberty, 11 a.m.
Game 9: Girls, Game 2 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 12:45 p.m.
Game 10: Middle School, Shady Spring vs. Oceana, 2:30 p.m.
Game 11: Boys, Princeton vs. Nicholas County, 4:15 p.m.
Game 12: Boys, Pocahontas County vs. Independence, 6 p.m.
Game 13: Boys, Oak Hill vs. Webster County, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Game 14: Raleigh County Special Olympics vs. Fayette County Special Olympics, 10 a.m.
Game 15: Boys, Independence vs. Nicholas County, 11:45 a.m.
Game 16: Boys, Greater Beckley Christian vs. Princeton, 1:30 p.m.
Game 17: Girls, Game 2 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3:15 p.m.
Game 18: Boys, Shady Spring vs. Game 7 loser, 5 p.m.
Game 19: Boys, Westside vs. Wyoming East, 6:45 p.m.
Game 20: Boys, Chapmanville vs. Game 7 winner, 8:30 p.m.