NRCTC gearing up for basketball tournament

New River Community and Technical College is looking ahead to basketball season and finalizing plans for the college’s invitational tournament Jan. 2-4, 2020, as thousands of basketball fans converge on Beckley.
“What started as a one-day event in 2019 has grown to a three-day tournament featuring some of the state’s top high school teams,” New River CTC Foundation executive director Michael Green said.
Twenty high school basketball teams, including two reigning state champions, highlight the 2020 New River CTC Invitational tournament fundraiser supporting student scholarships and participating high schools’ Project Graduation committees, and sponsors are needed.
“An event of this magnitude would not be possible without the generosity and support of our many friends and sponsors,” explained Green. “Sponsorships at all levels from local businesses and individuals will help to make the New River CTC Invitational one of the premier basketball events in the state for the students, fans, athletes and the communities we serve.”
Top-tier sponsorships include VIP courtside seating with in-seat food and beverage service, as well as VIP parking. In addition to game day festivities, select sponsorship opportunities include a private dinner at the home of New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver.
The New River CTC Invitational will kick off Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center and continue Friday with seven high school basketball games per day. The tournament will conclude by crowning five individual champions during Championship Saturday festivities.
“There will be an incredible amount of talent on display, including some of the state’s top players and basketball programs,” Green added.
Two-time defending West Virginia Class AA boys champion Chapmanville will highlight the talented field of teams and will be led by Player of the Year candidate Obinna Anochili-Killen.
Webster County will make its first appearance at the New River CTC Invitational as the defending 2019 Class A state champ under the direction of Coach of the Year Michael Gray. Gray won the West Virginia Sports Writers Association Van Meter Award, given annually to the top high school coach in West Virginia.
A girls division is new for 2020, with Woodrow Wilson, Westside, PikeView and Wyoming East participating. Returning boys teams include Greenbrier East, Shady Spring, Princeton, Pocahontas County, Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Westside and Liberty. In addition to Chapmanville and Webster County, newcomers include Bluefield, Nicholas County, Oak Hill, Wyoming East and Independence.
The Most Outstanding Cheering Section tradition will continue, highlighting the creativity and enthusiasm of each team’s fans. Pocahontas County took home the 2019 award for the loudest and most boisterous fans and received $500 toward the school’s Project Graduation.
The invitational also will also feature the Raleigh County and Fayette County Special Olympics teams.
For more information about the New River CTC Invitational and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://nrctcf.org, call 304-929-6734 or email foundation@newriver.edu.