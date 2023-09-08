As a reminder for all — September means hunting seasons are opening across the country, as well as here at home. Whether you hold a coveted elk tag for the western trip of a lifetime or you are counting the days until the archery opener in West Virginia, now is the time to get things in order.
Or perhaps you are not a hunter, and you may be curious as to the amount of camouflage clothing you are seeing around town lately, or the new lawn decorations in the form of archery targets you see popping up in your neighbor’s backyard, you now know the reason.
To assist you with your planning, I have combined several published announcements in this column that may serve as a starting point for your season. (Remember as always, please refer to our WVDNR Regulations for more about the season, the dates, and limits. Who knows, your favorite outdoor writer might have fat-fingered the keyboard in error. I am not perfect.)
September is the time for bowhunters with boar, deer, and bear seasons opening on September 30th.
For us small game hunting lovers, especially my squirrel dog Boogie, squirrel season opened on September 9th with Youth Season is the weekend before (if you missed it, check out the WVDNR Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary for other species Youth Day chances – for example, Youth Day for bears also has a date in September of 16-17 and another date in October)
For bird hunters, here is a partial list of migratory game species and the dates their seasons are opening.
Mourning dove: Sept. 1 to Oct. 8, Oct. 30 to Nov. 12, Dec. 18 to Jan. 24
Sora and Virginia rail: Sept. 1 to Nov. 9
Wilson’s snipe: Sept. 1 to Dec. 16
Early Canada goose: Sept. 1-10
Canada goose, white-fronted geese, snow and blue goose: Oct. 1-21, Nov. 6-12, Dec. 11 to Jan. 31
Duck, coots and merganser: Oct. 1-14, Nov. 6-12, Dec. 24 to Jan. 31
Scaup: Oct. 1-14, Nov. 6-12, Dec. 24 to Jan. 11, Jan. 12-31
Gallinules: Oct. 1-14, Dec. 7 to Jan. 31
Hunters are also encouraged to take note of the two youth waterfowl season dates, scheduled for Sept. 16 and Nov. 4.
Just a reminder, migratory game bird hunting requires both state and federal licensing obligations. For your convenience, I have listed information from our WVDNR's recent important migratory game bird season information.
Federal regulations require all licensed migratory bird hunters, including lifetime license holders and senior citizens, to register with the Migratory Bird Harvest Information Program and carry proof of registration while hunting. HIP cards are free and available at all hunting license agents and online at WVhunt.com. Waterfowl hunters 16 years and older must also possess a federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, also known as a Duck Stamp, which must be signed by the hunter across the stamp’s face. Duck Stamps can be purchased from your local post office, by calling 800-782-6724 or by going to USPS.com/shop.
Hunters are reminded to report harvested banded birds online at reportband.gov. For more information about West Virginia’s migratory game bird seasons, hunters should consult the 2023-24 West Virginia Migratory Bird Hunting Regulations summary, available at WVDNR district offices and WVdnr.gov/hunting-regulations.
I hope that you are prepared for another fantastic year of hunting opportunities here at home and maybe, just maybe, this brief list of opportunities assists you with a place to start your planning. As far as the camouflage and archery targets in your yard are concerned, it is all just part of it.
And don’t forget, October even brings more opportunities for bears, deer, turkeys, grouse, waterfowl and others. We are blessed to live in a state with so many bountiful natural resources.
