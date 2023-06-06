INSTITUTE – Oak Hill’s Ethan Vargo-Thomas knew the answer to the question, but he paused.
“Uh,” he said, smiling and looking inconspicuously around the Sullivan Hall auditorium on the campus of West Virginia State University Tuesday afternoon. “It’s probably the pick-six against Grant.”
He was talking about his interception and subsequent return for a score against Princeton’s Grant Cochran in one of the area’s thrilling games last fall, a 20-17 Princeton win in three overtimes.
Cochran was in the auditorium Tuesday as well. Both are practicing at State this week for Saturday’s annual North-South Football Classic game at Black Eagles Stadium in South Charleston.
Vargo-Thomas was asked what was his most memorable score during his standout career at Oak Hill and he picked his 55-yard interception return early in the second quarter, the game’s first score.
Cochran laughed when he heard Vargo-Thomas’ pick.
“He would say that,” Cochran said, laughing. “The pick-six at Oak Hill. I tried to run him down, I just couldn’t get to him. He played that very well. We joke about it. It’s football. That happens.”
It didn’t happen much to Cochran, who is walking on at WVU this fall. He threw just five interceptions all season.
That’s one of the reasons it was a special moment.
“I’m just glad I don’t have to play against him anymore,” Vargo-Thomas said. “He’s on my team now. We’ve been (joking) about it all week. But it’s all love. I love Grant. But that was my most memorable (score) for sure.”
Vargo-Thomas had no shortage of scores from which to pick.
And he did it in just about every way imaginable.
He was the only player in the area to score a touchdown by rush, reception, pass and interception and to score a touchdown, field goal, two-point conversion and extra point. He was the only player to accomplish every category on that list.
Vargo-Thomas was the area’s most versatile player, lining up at every skill position on the field. Listed as a running back for the South, Vargo-Thomas is also a punter-kicker. He will reprise that role Saturday. He was a second-team all-state punter on a crowded Class AAA all-state team last fall and will kick at Fairmont State University this fall.
“We’ve put in some kickoff and we’ll put in field goal and stuff tonight and hopefully I’ll get some shots out there (Saturday) for sure,” Vargo-Thomas said. “I told coach (Mark) Agosti (of Van and the head coach of the South squad) I’m comfortable from 46, 47 yards.”
He has been considered one of the top specialists in the state for the past three seasons.
Yet Vargo-Thomas always wore his role as a dual-threat player as a badge of honor, one who could not be pigeon-holed into one position on a roster. He could do it all skill wise and he took pride in being able to do it at a high level during his standout career.
“I feel like I’m a hybrid,” Vargo-Thomas said. “I’m capable of doing anything possible that can help the team win. I can catch, I can throw, I can tackle and I can kick. I pride myself in being able to be put in any position and be successful for the team.”
Vargo-Thomas finished the season with 402 yards rushing and four touchdowns, with a high of 97 yards and two touchdowns against Lincoln County. He completed both his pass attempts, both against another Coalfield Conference rival in Greenbrier East, for 38 yards and touchdown. He caught nine passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns, including four for 70 yards and two scores against Ripley.
He scored nine touchdowns on the season, with 17 extra points, a two-point conversion and four field goals, including a school-record 42-yard boot against Nicholas County in the Battle of Route 19.
And the best thing about being at the North-South for Vargo-Thomas is being here with his best friend and Red Devils teammate Jerimiah Jackson, a middle linebacker for the South Cardinals.
"Me and Jerimiah being down here, he’s my best friend and getting to have that experience together,” he said of his favorite part of the week. “And just being surrounded by the best in the state. Going out there and competing with the best, learning from some great coaches and going out and competing and having fun every evening. It’s just a great experience.”
With his future as a kicker at Fairmont State University solid, Vargo-Thomas said Saturday’s game at Black Eagles Stadium in South Charleston is simply a proving ground.
“Just trying to prove myself,” he said. “I know what I’m capable of, some of my teammates know what I’m capable of, I just have to go out there and prove it. Coming from Oak Hill we don’t play the hardest schedule. We played some tough games. I think going out and proving myself against some of the best players in the game will definitely solidify my name and what I’m able to do.”
You won’t get any argument from players who have played against him.
