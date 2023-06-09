Woodrow Wilson had great success on the ground last fall, rushing for well over 3,000 yards.
Two of the principal ground gainers, Matt Moore, a 1,000-yard rusher, and Ty’lai Kimble have been rewarded for that work with their selection to play in the North-South Football Classic Saturday in South Charleston.
Both are looking forward to playing for the South Cardinals in the game, which kicks off at high noon.
“I just want to touch the ball, get some yards and help my team win,” said Moore, the first 1,000-yard rusher in what has been a high octane spread offense at Woodrow under coach Street Sarrett.
Kimble also said he has his eyes on the prize.
“I’m trying to win the money at the end (of the game),” Kimble said. “They say they hand out scholarships if you play really well in the game, and I’m trying to get one.”
The duo is proud of the fact that they are moving on to the next level, though in different ways.
“I’m making history,” said Kimble, who will play football at Glenville beginning in the fall. “I’m the first in my family to do this. I’m the first of Mom’s kids to go to college. I’m making family history right now."
Moore will attend Marshall as a student.
“(Education) is No. 1 at the end of the day,” he said.
l l l
There is no shortage of outstanding linemen at the North-South camp, but Independence lineman Aaron Shiflett has a one-up on all of them.
He is the only lineman at the camp to have blocked for two Kennedy Award winners in Atticus Goodson (2021) and Judah Price (2022).
In fact, other than his teammates, he is the only lineman in Class AA history to block for two.
“It makes you feel different and kind of stand out,” said Shiflett, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound guard. “But you have to push that to the side. You have to worry about this game.”
Shiflett was a quiet warrior on the line, one of Grogg’s Hoggs (nickname of Indy linemen after line coach Kevin Grogg).
He credited Grogg for helping him get to the next level, playing at Bluefield next season.
“I learned everything (about playing the line) from coach Grogg,” Shiflett said. “All the basics, all the footwork, everything. I can carry that on forever.”
l l l
Oak Hill’s Jerimiah Jackson is a bit of a legacy in the North-South game.
“Most of my family actually played in North-South games, my dad (William, 1999 game), my uncle, my cousins, so it’s kind of an honor to be one of those people to play in the North-South game,” Jackson said. “They told me to be tough, be strong, play hard. It was definitely a goal to play in the North-South game. It’s an honor.”
Jackson will be attending West Virginia State University this fall, site of the week’s practice sessions leading up to Saturday’s game.
Jackson played defensive end and linebacker at Oak Hill — in many schemes the same thing when you talk about rush linebackers and rush ends coming off the edge — but will be a middle linebacker Saturday.
“I’m like a hybrid linebacker,” said Jackson, who has the frame at 6-2, 215 pounds. “They can push me up (on the line) or I can play in the box.”
At middle linebacker, he will get a chance to meet his goals for the game.
“Get a lot of tackles, disrupt, make some plays and help my team out,” Jackson said.
l l l
For Greenbrier East receiver/defensive back Lucas McCallister, playing in the North-South was a goal. With his head coach Ray Lee and assistant coach Aaron Baker serving as assistant game directors and with many teammates playing in it, he was well aware.
“It’s a big honor to play in this game,” McCallister said. “I’ve been wanting to play in this game since freshman year. It’s a big honor and I feel blessed to be able to play in this game.”
He has talked to past Spartans about the contest and sought game advice.
“I talked to Nate (Baker, 2021 game alumnus) and asked him how it was,” McCallister said. “And Zayvion (Lawson, 2016 game) texted me the other day and told me how much fun it was, and it was a good week to come out and play.”
McCallister will be playing defensive back but will attend Bethany College as a receiver (with teammate and offensive lineman Luke Carola) after catching 34 passes for 430 yards and three touchdowns last fall. He will also return punts for the South.
l l l
Nobody is likely to be more prepared for the game Saturday than James Monroe defensive lineman Jacob Proffitt.
“I’ve gotten more prepared over the break between December (when the Mavericks lost 52-20 to Willimstown in the Class A championship game Dec. 3) and now,” Proffitt said. “When I knew I was going to get the call to play here I’ve been working towards it.”
Proffitt said it was hard leaving the field after the loss in the title game at Wheeling Island Stadium.
“It was tough knowing that I myself could have done more than what I did,” Proffitt said. “It’s tough to go 13-0, make it to the championship game and then lose.”
The North-South game gives him one more chance.
Proffitt said he plans on joining the National Guard and going to college.
l l l
Cody Harrell will get a chance to sport the bandana given to him by former teammate Robert Ruffner one more time, and he wore it Tuesday during Media Day.
“He gave it to me (prior to) the (Greenbrier) West game my junior year and I had a phenomenal game, probably the best games of my life,” Harrell said. “Ever since then, I’ve worn it every game.”
Harrell, a playmaker at several positions, will line up at receiver for the South, and will get a chance to make plays for Cochran.
“He throws the ball really well. I can’t wait to see how it translates in the game,” Harrell said.
