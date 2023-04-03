The South Cardinals will have a deep representation of the region at the North-South Football Classic.
Fourteen area players are on the roster, which was released Monday evening. Also, one of the South’s assistant coaches will be Summers County head coach Josh Evans.
The Cardinals will take on the North Bears on Saturday, June 10, at South Charleston High School with a noon kickoff. WCHS-TV will air the game live.
Linebacker Jordan Harvey and offensive lineman Aaron Shiflett of Class AA state champion Independence will play for the South. Harvey was a two-time first-team all-stater and Shiflett helped block for back-to-back Kennedy Award winners in Atticus Goodson and Judah Price.
Woodrow Wilson teammates Matt Moore and Tylai Kimble are also on the team. The running backs helped the Flying Eagles to consecutive Class AAA playoff appearances after missing the postseason six straight seasons.
Evans will get one last chance to coach Bobcats backs Duke Dodson and Coen McClaugherty.
Oak Hill will be represented by Class AAA first-team linebacker Jerimiah Jackson and utility player Ethan Vargo-Thomas.
Class AA first-team all-state lineman Roman Milam will represent Nicholas County. Midland Trail wide receiver Cody Harrell, Greenbrier East two-way player Lucas McCallister and Jacob Proffitt of Class A state runner-up James Monroe will join him.
Wrapping up the local players on the South roster are Princeton teammates Grant Cochran and Brodee Rice.
