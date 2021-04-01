North-South football rosters released

The area will be well represented at the North-South All-Star Football Classic.
The game will be held Saturday, June 19, at South Charleston High School. Kickoff will be 1 p.m. and WCHS-TV will televise live.
Greenbrier East head coach Ray Lee will lead the South Cardinals. He was supposed to coach last season but the game was canceled because of the pandemic.
Lee will get to coach three of his former players in Nate Baker, Quentin Wilson and Colby Piner.
Also on the team from the area are: Jace Colucci of Woodrow Wilson; Caleb Jantuah of Richwood; Keandre Sarver of Summers County; Isaac Atkins and Shawn Pennington of Liberty; Eli Selvey of Oak Hill; and Caleb Bower and Josh Reilley of Wyoming East.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com
2021 North Bears
Christian Dove, East Hardy
Keon Padmore-Johnson, Spring Mills
Jett Cogar, Braxton County
Naieeim Kearney, Martinsburg
Garrett Conaway, North Marion
Bryson Lucas, Robert C Byrd
Chase Henson, Spring Mills
Hayden Moore, Bridgeport
Anthony Smith, Martinsburg
Brock Robinette, Frankfort
TT Brooks, University
Sam Schuler, Parkersburg South
Dante Ramirez, Elkins
Brennen Boron, St. Marys
Dalton Flowers, John Marshall
Shaheed Jackson, Wheeling Park
Jansen Morland, Frankfort
Savion Biafore, Liberty Harrison
Kevon Warren, Martinsburg
Devin Gaines, Parkersburg South
Marshall Hobbs, Lewis County
Stevie Mitchell, Wheeling Park
Gavin Root, Keyser
DeAndre Crudup, Morgantown
Justin Rinehart, Musselman
Baine Cogar, Braxton County
DJ Dvinney, Doddridge County
Justin Waybright, Parkersburg
John Olako, Wheeling Park
Ethan Northcraft, Musselman
Kyler O'Conner, Oak Glen
Gabe Hendershot, Parkersburg South
Devin Hill, Bridgeport
Aiden Green, Fairmont
Jordan Brueck, Weir
Payton Hawkins, Lincoln
Coach: Daran Hays, North Marion
2021 South Cardinals
Nate Baker, Greenbrier East
Caleb Jantuah, Richwood
Dylan Griffith, Sissonville
Josiah Honaker, Princeton
Quentin Wilson, Greenbrier East
Keandre Sarver, Summers County
Ethan Parsons, Princeton
Jaydyn Johnson, Cabell Midland
Isaac Atkins, Liberty Raleigh
Tyrone Washington, Hurricane
Jace Collucci, Woodrow Wilson
Amir Powell, Princeton
Daylin Goad, Mingo Central
Shawn Pennington, Liberty Raleigh
Eli Selvey, Oak Hill
Chris Crowder, Capital
Zane Brumfield, Spring Valley
Colby Piner, Greenbrier East
Caleb Bower, Wyoming East
Isa Scales, Mingo Central
Kadin Hall, Ripley
Erick Grimmett, Man
Dillon Taylor, Poca
John Covert, Winfield
Jakob Caudill, Cabell Midland
Hunter Burns, South Charleston
Josh Reilley, Wyoming East
Nathan Baker, Lincoln County
Quenton Joyner, Ripley
Chris Hudson, Capital
Stevie Carpenter, Sissonville
Matt Moore, Ripley
Andrew Vickers, St. Albans
Brayden Rollyson, Herbert Hoover
Ryan Duff, Point Pleasant
Trey Chapman, Herbert Hoover
Coach: Ray Lee, Greenbrier East