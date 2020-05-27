North-South football game canceled

Ray Lee was looking forward to coaching in the North-South Football Classic. Even more, he was happy for the players to get one more shot after a most unusual end to their senior years.
Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has forced the annual all-star game to be canceled.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail first reported the story. The West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association released the following statement just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday:
"It is with deep regret that after a thorough review of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Executive Committee of the WVSACA has decided to cancel the 2020 Friday Night Rivals (WCHS-TV/WVAH-TV) North-South Football Classic. We simply must put the health and safety of everyone involved ahead of our desire to host this very special event. This decision was made after consultation with many different governmental agencies and our legal representation.
"The Executive Committee would like to recognize the tireless efforts of North-South Football Game Director Bob Mullett. He works every day exploring ways to have this game and provide a special experience for the players.
"Due to the pandemic, we would have to make several logistical changes to our North-South Football week. This includes, but is not limited to, changing the housing venue, changing meal services, practice locations, and special team-building activities throughout the week.
"We extend our thoughts to the players selected, both coaching staffs, and other professionals involved in the game. This has been a very difficult spring for West Virginia’s student-athletes who have had to miss out on so many special events.
"We will be presenting the players with their practice jersey, courtesy of the West Virginia State Police, along with their game jersey, and a North-South Player certificate.
"The Executive Committee of the WVSACA looks forward to having the North-South Football Classic in June 2021."
Originally scheduled for June 13, the game was postponed until Friday, July 10, with a noon kickoff and was to be played at South Charleston High School. It would have been the first game on the newly-turfed field.
Raleigh County players on the South squad were Woodrow Wilson's Ian Pomeroy (OL), Independence's Marcell Guy (OL/DL) and Shady Spring's Ian McKinney (OL), Haven Chapman (DB) and Erick Bevil (K/P).
James Monroe players were Monroe Mohler (QB/DB) and Xander Castillo (WR/DB).
Wyoming East was to be represented by offensive lineman Tanner Jenkins.
Greenbrier East players were Marion Lawson (RB/DL), Kyle King (WR/DB) and Houston Scott (LB).
"I am disappointed the game is not being played for the players," Lee said. "But we have to put everyone's safety above all else. We have to err on the side of safety."
Lee, the Greenbrier East head coach since 2012, was chosen to lead the South Cardinals. He planned to bring Spartan assistants Aaron Baker and Jake Harper with him, and was going to be joined by Liberty head coach Mark Workman.
Coaching in the North-South game was always something Lee aspired to do.
"I had a player who was an all-star named Tré Moore, who is now part of the coaching staff here. I took him to check-in, dropped him off and then went back Saturday to watch the game," Lee said. "That was one of my goals in the back of my head. I always write my goals and dreams on a card and see if I can work toward them. That was a goal, to participate in the game either as an assistant coach or head coach. When I got the call that I had been selected, that was a check-off.
"I was really looking forward to a week of fellowship and football with players you either coached against or heard about."
Lee would welcome the opportunity to coach next summer, but is disappointed that this year's seniors will not get that chance.
"I am heartbroken for them," Lee said. "This was probably a lot of their goals. But the circumstances are way out of anyone's control. There isn't a person trying to sabotage this. This whole COVID-19 thing is something we have never seen."
There still is no word on the fate of the North-South basketball game.
