Bob Mullett, game director of the West Virginia Athletic Coaches Association’s North-South Football Classic, has announced the head coaches and staffs for its 2023 event.
Paul Burdette of Roane County High School will lead the North Bears. Assistant coaches are Jason Hickman of Wirt County, Matthew Peery of Roane County, and Nathan Tanner of Parkersburg South.
Mark Agosti of Van High School will guide the South Cardinals. Assistant coaches include Ron Deal of Van and Jason Smith from George Washington.
"We're excited to have two great coaching staffs and look forward for this year's North-South Football Classic," said Mullett.
The 2023 West Virginia Athletic Coaches Association’s North-South Football Classic, presented by WCHS-TV/FOX-11 will kickoff at 12pm on Saturday, June 10 at South Charleston High School's Black Eagle Stadium. This year’s game will once again be televised live on WCHS-TV in the Charleston/Huntington market and on WTOV-TV in the Wheeling, WV/Steubenville, Ohio market with West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Famer Mark Martin and Ravenswood High School coaching legend Mick Price. The stations are owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group.
