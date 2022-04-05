Seven area student-athletes will play one last high school football game in June.
The rosters for the North-South Football Classic were released Tuesday evening. The game will be played Saturday, June 11, at South Charleston High School's Black Eagle Stadium. Kickoff will be noon.
Local players on the South will be Woodrow Wilson teammates Keynan Cook and Maddex McMillen; Oak Hill's Leonard Farrow and Braxton Hall; Liberty's Logan Dodrill and Chris Mickey; and Independence quarterback Logan Phalin.
The head coach of the South will be Brad Dingess of Spring Valley. His assistants will be Trevor Stacy of Spring Valley and Billy Seals and Ray Brooks of Huntington.
