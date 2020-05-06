North-South Football Classic delayed to July 10; no word on basketball

The North-South Football Classic has been delayed, the West Virginia Athletic Coaches Association announced Wednesday.
Originally scheduled for June 13, the game instead will be played Friday, July 10, at 1 p.m. at South Charleston High School. The site is contingent upon the completion of artificial turf installation at the field.
The decision to delay the game is based on ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Please keep in mind this is a fluid situation and things can change. We will abide by all local and state guidelines. The health and safety of our players and staff will take precedent in all decisions," the association wrote in a release.
Greenbrier East head coach Ray Lee will serve as the head coach of the South Cardinals. He will be joined by Spartan assistants Aaron Baker and Jake Harper, Liberty head coach Mark Workman and Riverside head coach Alex Daugherty.
Raleigh County players on the South squad are Woodrow Wilson's Ian Pomeroy (OL), Independence's Marcell Guy (OL/DL) and Shady Spring's Ian McKinney (OL), Haven Chapman (DB) and Erick Bevil (K/P).
James Monroe players on the South squad are Monroe Mohler (QB/DB) and Xander Castillo (WR/DB).
Wyoming East is represented on the South squad by offensive lineman Tanner Jenkins.
Greenbrier East players on the South squad are Marion Lawson (RB/DL), Kyle King (WR/DB) and Houston Scott (LB).
Meanwhile, the rosters for the North-South Basketball Game were released recently. Shady Spring's Ronnie Olson will serve as the South head coach.
Area players on the South roster are Shady Spring teammates Tommy Williams and Luke LeRose — who will also be teammates at Glenville State — and Greater Beckley Christian's Elijah Edwards.
The game is scheduled for Friday, June 12, at the South Charleston Community Center. There has been no official word on if the basketball game has also been delayed. The games are annually played on back-to-back days as part of all-star weekend.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber