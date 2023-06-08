North-South weekend begins Friday, with some of West Virginia’s best boys and girls basketball seniors tipping things off.
The North-South Basketball Classic will be played at the South Charleston Community Center. Following a 5 p.m. skills competition, the girls game will tip off at 6 p.m.
The boys will then play at 7:30 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson’s Lataja Creasey, Cadence Stewart of Greenbrier East and Adyson Hines of James Monroe will all be on the South girls roster.
Creasey helped lead the Flying Eagles to their third state tournament appearance in her four seasons. She averaged 9.1 points and 4.1 assists on her way to Class AAAA honorable mention all-state honors.
Stewart closed out a Greenbrier East career in which she went over the 1,500-point barrier. She averaged 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds and was a 43 percent shooter, and was named captain of the Class AAAA all-state second team.
Hines was a Class A first-team all-stater for James Monroe. She averaged a double-double with 14.6 points and 12.9 rebounds for the Mavericks, who fell to Webster County in a Class A Region 3 co-final.
Summers County’s Chad Meador will coach with Spring Valley’s Bo Miller. The two coached against each other in the Scott Brown Memorial in April.
Eli Allen of James Monroe, Greenbrier East’s Goose Gabbert and Shady Spring teammates Braden Chapman and Cam Manns are on the South boys roster.
Allen put himself on the map as the winner of the Bill Evans Award as the top boys basketball player in West Virginia. He averaged 21.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game in leading James Monroe to its second straight Class A state championship.
Gabbert was a second-team Class AAAA all-stater after averaging 17.5 points and shooting 87.6 percent (106 of 121) at the free throw line.
Chapman was the Class AAA first-team captain and third in player of the year voting for Shady Spring, the 2021 state champion and back-to-back state finalist. He averaged 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game. Manns, a second-teamer, closed his career by scoring in double figures in 11 of his last 13 games. He averaged 12.7 points and hit 56 3-pointers.
James Monroe head coach Matt Sauvage will coach with Zach Green of Logan.
