Class AAAA No. 3 Cabell Midland used a fourth-quarter surge to power past No. 4 Morgantown 58-44 Friday afternoon at the New River CTC Invitational Friday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Leading by five after three quarters, the Lady Knights opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run and kept the Lady Mohigans at arm's length the rest of the way.
"We felt like early we rushed and took some outside shots that probably weren't the best shots," Midland head coach Matt Adkins said. "We talked about it after the third — settle down and take the shots they give us because the middle was open a lot. We started attacking and then they had to respect it."
Morgantown kept attacking and was able to trim the deficit to seven points but never came closer.
"That's a team that's probably going to be back at the state tournament, so to me this was a state tournament caliber game," Morgantown head coach Jason White said. "We got off to a bad start but we cut into that lead by the half but when they went on a run there late after the third quarter it kind of deflated us. It's the first time this year I saw some deflation in my team, but we've got to be better. We've got to be better on defense. We were chasing all night."
Cabell Midland's Autumn Lewis led all scorers with 24 points while DePaul signee Kaitlyn Ammons led Morgantown with 20.
Morgantown will play Beckley on Saturday in the New River CTC Invitational.