The Shady Spring student section was a bit premature — not to mention inaccurate — in its chants of “Overrated!” toward Logan. But the point was well taken.
There will be a new No. 1 on Monday.
Class AAA No. 2 Shady blew open a close game at halftime with a dominant third quarter and defeated No. 1 Logan 69-50 Saturday afternoon on its home court.
The Tigers (18-1), who have won 15 consecutive games, avenged their only loss, 57-49 to the Wildcats on Dec. 18 at the Willie Akers Arena.
This time the Wildcats were greeted by a raucous crowd that had the gym packed before halftime of the JV game.
“That’s all they have been thinking about,” Shady coach Ronnie Olson said of his team. “That’s all they’ve thought about. The community built it up, their moms and dads. To come out with that type of result for our school and the community, this is great. It’s what state champions do.”
Defense again stood out for the Tigers, who held Logan (18-2) to eight points each in the second and third quarters. But it was in that second quarter that Shady also had its problems offensively, Jaedan Holstein’s putback at the 3:12 mark the first of only two field goals for the Tigers.
Shady still led 22-19 at halftime, then completely took over in the third quarter.
Logan got within a point before the Tigers went on a 13-2 run to make it a 35-23 game. Cameron Manns started the stretch with a 3-pointer, and then after Logan finally scored again, he hit a deep 3 that helped his team close out the period on a 8-2 run for a 43-27 advantage.
The Shady cheering section began its “Overrated” chant as the teams were coming to the floor for the start of the fourth quarter.
“Our momentum was crazy,” Manns said. “Our fanbase was insane, student section was crazy, bench was yelling and screaming. Our defense showed it is the best in the state. I believe that.”
Olson said the difference between the first and second halves simply came down to offense. The Tigers played the same stifling defense that has been their calling card under Olson.
“We missed a lot of layups that I that were going to give us separation in the first half,” Olson said. “I thought we just played an outstanding defensive game. To hold them to eight points (in two quarters) is outstanding. I’ve said it, I think we are the best defensive team in the state, and they are right behind us.”
The fourth quarter was all about maintenance. This time it was Holstein’s turn. He scored 10 of his 16 points in the final eight minutes, and Shady’s lead grew to as much as 22.
Manns tied for game-high honors with 18 for Shady, he and Holstein coming through on a day when leading scorers Braden Chapman and Cole Chapman were limited to 10 and eight points, respectively.
“I didn’t play good against Princeton (a 77-51 win on Thursday) so I was looking forward to this game,” Manns said. “I just wanted to help the team out and get this victory.”
“They (the Chapman twins) were kind of being focused on up and down the floor, and they find open guys and they hit open shots,” Olson said. “That’s what we do. We’re not a one-man team. We have five guys who can score and that’s what makes it so special. And willing passers, because all they care about is winning.”
Logan got 18 points from Jackson Tackett and 11 from Scotty Browning. The Wildcats will visit Mingo Central on Monday.
The Tigers, meanwhile, will close out the regular season Tuesday at Nicholas County before beginning defense of their state championship with the start of sectional tournaments next week.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @GaryFauber