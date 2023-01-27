The time passed quickly, going from the ultimate high to the ultimate low.
So fast that Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson barely had a chance to fully grasp what had happened.
Fast back to the Class AAA state championship game between Shady and Fairmont. On one end, with time running down, Braden Chapman’s drive had given the Tigers a 59-58 lead. But Zycheus Dobbs on the other end hit a floater in the lane that seemed to hang on the rim before falling in, giving Fairmont the climactic victory.
The next thing Olson knew, he was at home in his hot tub but even that couldn’t ease the pain of what had gone down hours before.
The two teams will play Saturday, a mano-a-mano matchup between No. 1 Fairmont and No. 2 Shady Spring.
The game tips at 2 p.m.
“It was kind of like slow motion, it was surreal,” Olson said. “It happened so fast. Before you know it, we are sitting in there doing press conferences with you guys (in the media). It didn’t hit me until late that evening that we had lost that game and how we lost it. We went straight home. I just kind of sat in my hot tub and decompressed and it hit me there. It was a tough night to sleep, I can tell you that.”
It was a long offseason waiting to get back but now the Tigers, 10-3 and winners of seven straight, have reset the goals and, playing one of the state’s toughest schedules, find their state tournament nemesis of a year ago coming back to town.
For a team that prides itself on defense, it was a defensive breakdown, most notably on the game’s last play, that still stings.
“Every coach or player (says), ‘It shouldn’t have come down to that, you should have done this play in the first half,’ but you know what, when you play a good team, it is going to come down to the last possession or two,” Olson said. “You have got to be able to execute down the stretch. We executed on the offensive end, but we didn’t execute on the defensive end. We have watched it, went over it and we put that to bed. Yes, it was a disappointment but I’m past it. Now we have a big opportunity right in front of us and that’s win a state championship.”
Cam Manns is looking forward to the rematch because he felt like he was responsible for the breakdown late in Charleston, not stepping into the paint to stop Dobbs’ penetration.
“I feel like when he came right down the middle of the floor, I was the biggest part of that and I didn’t step up,” Manns said. “Yes, there was a whole lot going on but that is no excuse for me not to step up there. And it’s not going to happen again.”
Both teams enter the game with significant win streaks on the line.
The Polar Bears won the final eight games of the 2022 season and the first 12 this year, a state-best 20-game win streak. Fairmont’s last loss was 53-49 against Notre Dame on Feb. 21, 2022.
Shady Spring has not lost a home game since the 2019 season, a string of 29 straight games. The last loss was to Bluefield on Feb. 8, 2019, and the current senior class is 27-0 at home. Shady is 43-3 all-time at Dave Wills Gymnasium.
“It’s a huge game,” Olson said. “It’s a great matchup. We had it at the beginning of the year (losing at Class AAAA No. 1 Morgantown) and now we have two in one year, well, Bluefield and James Monroe and Bluefield, too (meaning Shady has faced four No. 1s after Saturday’s game). But this is a big one for us. They beat us in the championship, obviously. We had this one circled. I’m never one to run from the truth. It’s a big game for us.”
Fairmont is led by Dobbs, who is averaging 22.2 points per game and is shooting 66.1 percent from the floor. He is also averaging 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
DeSean Goode is the Polar Bears' big and a returning starter who is averaging 19.3 points per game and 9.8 rebounds.
Andre Grant averages 11.3 points for the Polar Bears, who are averaging 74.7 points per game.
Defensively, Fairmont is giving up just 40.7 per game.
Shady Spring is led by Braden Chapman at 18.8 points per game with 27 3s.
His brother Cole is averaging 9.3 points and 4.9 assists and his just 35 points from reaching 1,000 for his career. Braden passed the mark in the region co-final last season.
Ammar Maxwell is averaging 9.8 points, Manns 8.8 and Jaedan Holstein 3.9 and five rebounds.
If you ask the Shady players, it is going to come down to defense.
“They lost three guys, but they are still really good, they are No. 1 for a reason,” said Braden Chapman. “Last year we didn’t sprint back (on defense), we didn’t find our man and that ultimately hurt us. We just have to focus mainly on defense and just work hard.”
“Defense,” said Maxwell, who originally thought he would miss the game after picking up two technicals against Logan Saturday but that ruling was overturned by the WVSSAC. “We let them get middle too much. We let them get deep. And Dobbs and DeSean, we have got to stop them. Dobbs is strong and can get to the basket whenever he wants and we basically have to put a stop to that.”
Ironically, Maxwell was on the scout team early in the week at practice and played Dobbs in a scrimmage session.
“Me, personally, I think I have to score more and rebound more,” said Holstein, who had two points and one rebound last year in the title game matched up against 6-foot-7, 290-pound Eric Smith. “I don’t think I was really there last year against them. As a team, I’d say defense. We didn’t play a good game defensively last year.”
Cole Chapman knows how he would like to see the game progress.
“If it’s a 45-40 game, we are fine with that, if it’s a 65-60 game we are fine with that. As long as we win,” he said. “I usually like to say against good teams, the goal is below 60 points, and you will usually be successful.”
A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.
