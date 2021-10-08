No. 1 Huntington takes down Woodrow Wilson

HUNTINGTON – Huntington High’s football team made sure the only suspense on Friday night was who would win Homecoming Queen.
Once the Homecoming announcement was made, the top memory of the night quickly followed.
Elli Barry was announced as Homecoming Queen, but quickly called over fellow senior attendant Isabella Bellomy to place the crown on her head and give her the sash.
As Barry crowned Bellomy, an autistic student, the loudest cheer of the evening rang through the crowd at Bob Sang Stadium.
Bellomy responded by hoisting her bouquet of flowers in the air, signifying the best victory of the night for Huntington High School, who also defeated Woodrow Wilson, 63-0, on the field for Homecoming 2021.
Prior to the exchange between Barry and Bellomy, Huntington made quick work of Woodrow Wilson on a night in which the weather looked ominous, but held off throughout the evening.
Huntington High (7-0) played nearly all the first half in the Woodrow Wilson end of the field. All but five of the plays in the first two quarters were on the Flying Eagles’ side.
Led by quarterback Gavin Lochow and two-way freshman talent Zah Zah Jackson, the Highlanders racked up all 63 points before halftime, which was a program record.
Lochow accounted for five touchdowns – three passing and two rushing – while Jackson added three touchdowns: one rushing, one receiving and one defensive.
For complete story, visit herald-dispatch.com
WOODROW WILSON 0 0 0 0 – 0
HUNTINGTON 28 35 0 0 – 63
H – Gavin Lochow 12 run (Johnny Aya-Ya kick)
H – Zah Zah Jackson 36 interception return (Aya-Ya kick)
H – D’Edrick Graves 1 pass from Lochow (Aya-Ya kick)
H – Noah Waynick 28 interception return (Aya-Ya kick)
H – Jackson 19 pass from Lochow (Aya-Ya kick)
H – Lochow 1 run (Aya-Ya kick)
H – Amari Felder 31 pass from Lochow (Aya-Ya kick)
H – Jackson 42 run (Aya-Ya kick)
H – Graves 3 run (Aya-Ya kick)
Individual stats
RUSHING: Woodrow Wilson – Moore 9-20; Dvorak 2-16; Jones 4-8; Ford 2-4; Smith 1-3; Reeves 2-3; Staples 2-(minus-4); McMillen 4-(minus-9). Huntington – Lochow 6-74, 2 TDs; Jackson 2-50, TD; Graves 3-50, TD; Felder 5-40; Crawford 1-6; Adkins 2-5; Meadors 1-4.
PASSING: Woodrow Wilson – Maddox McMillen 8 of 14, 47 yards, 2 INTs; Konnor Ray 0 of 1, 0 yards. Huntington – Gavin Lochow 8 of 13, 98 yards, 3 TDs; Avonte Crawford 1 of 5, 3 yards.
RECEIVING: Woodrow Wilson – Cook 4-36; Redfern 2-10; Lawson 1-3; Stewart 1-3; Miller 1-(minus-2). Huntington – Waynick 3-37; Felder 2-30, TD; Jackson 1-19, TD; Meadors 1-3; Graves 1-1, TD.