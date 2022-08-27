CLEAR FORK – Two debuts came off with golden results for the Westside Renegades Friday night in the season opener against rival Wyoming East.
Kadien Vance, making his first ever start at quarterback, ran for two touchdowns and threw for a touchdown as the Renegades defeated Wyoming East 28-20 in a penalty-marred game.
Vance, who took over the job held down for three years by Jaxon Cogar after he transferred to Logan, rushed for 140 yards and two scores and threw for 103 more, including a 51-yarder to Ashton Reed late in the first half.
That score, with 44 seconds left in the first half, came after Wyoming East had taken the lead on a 50-yard pass from Jackson Danielson to Kaiden Weaver.
Justin Cogar, the school's most decorated football player, also won his head coaching debut.
The win also gave the Renegades possession of the Golden Shovel.
“It was a fun one, it was an exciting one,” Vance said of his first game under center. “It was definitely one to remember.”
For his coach, and Vance’s idol along with brother Brady, also a Westside quarterback, as he was growing up.
“It means a lot, but it really hasn’t sunk in yet,” Cogar said of winning his first game in what is typically the biggest game of the year between the two Wyoming County schools. “I’m just so happy to get this one over with. A lot of late nights and early mornings trying to get ready for this one. It means a lot to the community and an emotional game for the players.”
Vance also had two interceptions on defense, the first stopping a potential Warriors scoring drive and the other ending the game late in the fourth.
“Super proud of Kadien and the thing I’m most proud of, he threw two interceptions on offense but he made up for it by making two on defense,” Cogar said. “That’s really hard to do for a young guy. Another big thing is people don’t think of Kadien as a running quarterback. I don’t know how many carries he had but he really helped us in the run game.”
Vance's debut looked a little shaky, throwing an interception to Bryson Huff of Wyoming East on the third play of the game.
“It did bother me, but I knew I had four more quarters to play,” Vance said.
And play he did.
He came back and scored the first touchdown of the season on an 11-yard run.
Danielson came back with his own 10-yard touchdown to give the Warriors an 8-7 lead, after Danielson scored on a two-point conversion run.
On a night of debuts, freshman Hunter Cline had his own with a 51-yard run that gave the Renegades a 15-8 advantage.
Again, Danielson struck with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Huff.
But the pass from Vance to Reed gave Westside a lead it would not lose.
Vance closed out the game the way he started it adding a seven-yard touchdown run at the outset of the fourth quarter to seal the win.
“I’ve never been much of the running quarterback but that was something I really worked hard on over the summer,” Vance said.
The game was marred by 27 penalties, and it seemed like more, for over 250 yards.
Several times Wyoming East would get the big play but then shoot itself in the foot with untimely penalties.
“Penalties were bad, not saying all of them were right, not saying all of them were wrong,” Wyoming East coach Jimmy Adkins said. “It was a bad night. It killed us all game. Listen, both ways. We’d be driving and seemed like every time we got inside the 25-yard line we’d get penalty after penalty. We had a lot of big plays that could have set the tone. We had game-changing plays that came back, and we couldn’t overcome it.”
Westside hosts Mingo Central next week. Wyoming East will play Wahama at Laidley Field in Charleston.
WE 8 12 0 0 - 20
W 6 16 0 6 - 28
First quarter
W — Kadien Vance 11 run (Owen Hamon kick, 5:43
WE – Jackson Danielson 10 run (Danielson run), 0:17
Second quarter
W – Hunter Cline 51 run (Vance run) 5:42
WE – Bryson Huff 31 pass from Danielson (run failed), 5:10
WE – Kaiden Weaver 50 pass from Danielson (run failed)1:40
W – Ashton Reed 51 pass from Vance (Hamon kick), 0:44
Fourth quarter
W -Vance 7 run (kick failed), 11:18
STATISTICS
Rushing - WE: Jackson Danielson 15-93-1 Devin Walls 2-14,. Damion Brown 1-8, Jacob Cooper 2-5, Nathan Parsons 4-2, Bryson Huff 1-0, Braxton Morgan 1-(-9). W Kaiden Vance 14-142-2, Hunter Cline 14-88-1, Parker Lambert 9-60 , Tyler Sanders 1-3.
Passing – WE: Danielson 12-27-3-139-2. W: Vance 4-10 2-103-1
Receiving – WE: Kaiden Weaver 6-65-1, Bryson Huff 1-31-1, Cole Laxton 2-22, Steven Clemins 1-11, Jacob Cooper 1-8, Nathan Parsons 1-(-2). W: Ashton Reed 3-78-1, Ivan Clay 1-25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.